NZ Borders open to visa waiver countries, LAMP test trial begins, Auckland city gets busy with return to working from the office, new data regarding sea levels rising and financial boost for school attendance issues. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Borders open to visa waiver countries, LAMP test trial begins, Auckland city gets busy with return to working from the office, new data regarding sea levels rising and financial boost for school attendance issues. Video / NZ Herald

While daily case numbers in the Omicron outbreak continue to drop, modellers are saying New Zealand's next Covid-19 wave could take off at the back end of winter.

Today's case numbers are due to be revealed in a statement from the Ministry of Health at 1pm.

There were 5656 new cases in the community and six people died with the virus in yesterday's ministry update.

There were 466 people with Covid in hospital, including 16 in ICU or HDU.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers was 7414, which is down by more than 1000 compared to last Sunday's 8435.

The ministry reported yesterday that a traveller from South Africa was found to have the BA.4 variant of Omicron - the first time it had been detected here.

"BA.4 has been reported in Southern Africa and Europe, and a case was reported in New South Wales a few days ago. The arrival of this sub-variant in New Zealand is not unexpected."

Current public health measures in place to manage Omicron were appropriate for managing BA.4.

Experts say the new Omicron variant detected may increase the risk of Covid-19 reinfections.

Professor Michael Baker, from the University of Otago, said this was because new variants were slightly better at evading New Zealand's existing immunity, which was of concern.

"People who have been vaccinated or have had prior infection or both suddenly start getting the infection again. That is going to be more likely if they are new variants because they will be a bit more different from the viruses we had before," said Baker.

Dr David Welch, from the University of Auckland, said the new sub-variant was serious but unlikely to be significantly different from the dominant sub-variant in New Zealand, BA.2.

"In terms of severity, we would expect to see similar levels to what we saw with BA.1 and BA.2 - less severe than Delta and on a par with the original Wuhan strain," he said.

The number of reinfections would also be an important indicator of a new wave of Covid.

"If we start to see a significant increase in these, then that would point to the possibility of a second wave being driven by waning immunity," said Covid-19 modeller Professor Michael Plank.

Meanwhile, after more than two long years, international tourists are once again allowed into New Zealand.

From this morning, visitors from around 60 visa-waiver countries can now travel here without isolation if they are vaccinated and do a pre-departure and arrival test for Covid-19.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said thousands of passengers were expected to arrive on about 25 flights at Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch international airports in the next stage of the reopening plan.

This comes as Lamp (loop-mediated isothermal amplification) tests will be trialled at Auckland Airport. The test is said to be more accurate and returns results in 30 minutes.

They will be trialled at the airport, initially limited to 30 Air NZ staff, and could eventually be used in hospitals, aged care and other sectors, Associate Minister for Covid-19 Response Dr Ayesha Verrall said this morning.

"The Lucira test is shown in clinical trials to be ... close to the accuracy of PCR tests, but also the convenience of being a test you can purchase and then take with you to wherever you need it," she said at a press conference at Auckland Airport.