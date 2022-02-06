There are 208 Covid-19 cases today - a dip on yesterday's 243 cases, a record number of infections. Video / NZ Herald

Daily case numbers are rapidly growing in Auckland while health authorities are investigating how a camper in Nelson became infected as the Omicron outbreak spreads across the country.

Cases peaked at a record daily high of 243 on Saturday but dipped slightly to 208 yesterday, while epidemiologist Michael Baker said New Zealand's current average doubling time of 4-5 days is lower than what was previously seen overseas.

Baker said this reflects how spread was being slowed down due to by the current traffic light settings and contact tracing efforts. There were 128 new cases reported in Auckland yesterday.

Two popular bars and church services emerged as the latest locations of interest:

Anyone at the One80 Restaurant in Oriental Bay's Copthorne Hotel in Wellington between 9pm and 10.30pm on Saturday is considered a close contact of a case and should self-isolate and get tested immediately.

Meanwhile mobile testing was offered at the Tahuna Beach Holiday Park in Nelson yesterday after a case was identified there. The source of infection is under investigation.

Further cases were identified in Northland, Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay, Wellington, Nelson Marlborough and South Canterbury.

Around half of all eligible people have now received their booster jab - with a record number administered on Friday.

There were 48,947 booster doses administered yesterday, taking the total to date to 1.5 million.

The Ministry of Health is urging all other eligible people to get their booster immediately, saying it's "one of the best things you can do" with the Omicron variant in New Zealand.

People are also being reminded to get tested if they have Covid-19 symptoms.

There were 100,000 fewer tests administered in the week following Omicron community transmission than the week following Delta transmission, Ministry of Health data shows.

Experts said testing rates should be higher because testing is still a key measure in slowing the spread of Omicron.

Meanwhile schools are preparing for sickness and new teaching arrangements as Omicron spreads throughout the region.

Western Bay of Plenty Principals Association president Suzanne Billington said primary schools in the region were preparing to teach students off-site and on-site at the same time.

Twelve people are receiving hospital care across Auckland, Waikato, Rotorua and Christchurch. One person is in an intensive care unit in Rotorua.

Nineteen new cases were identified yesterday at the border among recent returnees.