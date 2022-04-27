The South Island is continuing to bear the brunt of the Omicron outbreak as cases continue to rise there as they fall elsewhere around the country. Photo / Bevan Conley

The South Island continues to bear the brunt of the Omicron outbreak as cases continue to rise while they fall elsewhere around the country.

The Ministry of Health will release today's case numbers in a statement at 1pm.

Yesterday there were 6380 new cases in the community, an increase from Monday's 5662.

Four people were reported to have died with the virus and 508 were in hospital.

Meanwhile, Omicron has peaked in many areas around New Zealand but those in the south still appear to be in the midst of the pandemic.

There were 1099 new cases in Canterbury yesterday, up from 1013 on Monday and 978 on Sunday.

The three places with the highest 7-day average of cases per 100,000 people are South Canterbury (2179), West Coast (2038) and (1671) Canterbury.

That compares to the rest of the country with 1049 cases per 100,000 people.

Canterbury District Health Board chief executive Peter Bramley said cases have mostly stabilised in the region but they anticipate ongoing "peaks and troughs".

"We could see another spike in case numbers this week after a second consecutive long weekend.

"We're all adjusting to living with Covid-19 and will surely see the effects of more long weekends, school returning and school holidays, an increase in overseas visitors, as well as major events and festivals in the coming months."

It is a similar story elsewhere around the South Island with cases remaining steady or rising in the Southern, South Canterbury and Nelson Marlborough DHBs as well.

Overall trend shows reduction in cases

The four deaths yesterday take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 687 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

Although this was an increase from last week, the number of reported community cases was expected to continue to fluctuate day to day and the overall trend remains a reduction in reported cases, the ministry said.

The locations of yesterday's community cases are: Northland (212), Auckland (1667), Waikato (395), Bay of Plenty (188), Lakes (113), Hawke's Bay (168), MidCentral (222), Whanganui (71), Taranaki (184), Tairāwhiti (53), Wairarapa (77), Capital and Coast (387), Hutt Valley (203), Nelson Marlborough (233), Canterbury (1099), South Canterbury (172), Southern (864) and the West Coast (71).

62 cases were detected at the border, bringing New Zealand's total active cases to 56,571.

As of Tuesday, 71.1 per cent of eligible New Zealanders have been boosted.

The first and second dose rates for those aged over 12 are 96.4 per cent and 95.2 per cent, respectively.