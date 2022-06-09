A fortnight of fear in Auckland as drive-by shootings continue, how many inmates have escaped our prisons and New Zealand keeps Covid surveillance at the border in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Covid-19 seems to be plateauing steadily but a senior health official says a more aggressive variant may be detected in New Zealand in the future.

The Ministry of Health is due to release the latest case numbers in a statement at 1pm.

Yesterday, there were 7050 new cases in the community and a further 24 Covid-related deaths were reported.

There were 361 people in hospital with the virus, including 14 people in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health's chief science adviser Dr Ian Town has provided detail on surveillance measures used for monitoring new variants of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Town says the international situation for Covid-19 is further waves of Omicron continue and "New Zealand has been experiencing exactly the same thing with additional sub-variants being detected here over recent weeks".

"Once we detect a variant here in New Zealand, it does take some time to gain an appreciation of the severity and the outcome for individual patients.

"There is a small chance that a more aggressive variant may be found in New Zealand [...] that's where our international intelligence plays an important part," Town said.

This comes as four cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.5 and one case of BA.4 were detected in the community with no clear link to the border last Friday.

Meanwhile, a health expert says offering a second vaccine booster to vulnerable groups is the right thing to do, but more work is needed to gain an adequate uptake of the first booster.

The government has revealed the groups that could be eligible for a further Covid-19 booster.

It's planning a law change that will allow those people to get the dose six months after their first booster without a prescription in July.

Sir Collin Tukuitonga, Auckland University associate professor of public health and the associate dean of the Pacific programme at the medical school, said offering a second booster was the correct move, but there were concerns about gaps in the vaccination programme to date.

"The immediate issue for us is that we still have not very adequate uptake of the first booster and in order to get the second booster you need to have had the first one," he told RNZ.

The bill will be rushed through Parliament and once it has passed, the director-general of health will confirm which groups are eligible.

The Government is proposing people aged 65 and over, Māori and Pacific people aged 50 and over, aged care residents and severely immunocompromised people be eligible.

That will amount to about 850,000 people.