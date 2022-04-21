Inflation set for 30-year high, could Waiwera make a comeback and polyamorous relationships under the microscope at Immigration NZ in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Inflation set for 30-year high, could Waiwera make a comeback and polyamorous relationships under the microscope at Immigration NZ in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

As daily case numbers begin to drop it has been revealed that nearly one million Kiwis are yet to receive their booster dose.

The Ministry of Health is due to release the latest case numbers in a statement at 1pm.

Due to a technical hiccup, yesterday's case numbers were delayed.

There were 11,217 new cases in the community and 13 people died with the virus - this takes the total of deaths since the pandemic started to 615.

There were 547 people in hospital and 14 people in ICU.

Canterbury DHB recorded the highest number of cases with 1855.

This comes as Canterbury DHB chief executive Peter Bramley urged staff to not become complacent.

He said he suspects everyone is a "bit over it" after two years of responding to the challenges of Covid-19.

"At work, at home and in our community, we are all responsible for taking the necessary precautions to reduce the spread of Covid-19, influenza and RSV."

Meanwhile, 71 per cent, or one in four adults, have not had a booster shot compared to over 95 per cent double vaccinated.

Papakura GP Matire Harwood said it was interesting that so many fully vaccinated people had chosen not to get the third, even though it is exactly the same vaccine they have had in their body before - twice.

"It has been more difficult to get them to think about having a booster shot."

Although the national booster rate is 71 per cent, the number of eligible boosted Māori (57 per cent) and Pasifika (59 per cent) is even lower.

Harwood said some of the reasons for the hesitancy included a fear of side effects, and the possibility of further boosters.

"[They're] saying 'if we go on to have a third [vaccine shot], that opens up the door to have a fourth or fifth or annual vaccinations', which is interesting given that these are the same people that have been okay coming in for their flu vax each year."

Another likely reason for the lower uptake: there have not been widespread mandates for boosters, as there was to be double vaccinated for some people's jobs or to get a vaccine pass.

Harwood said a lot of other people have recently had Covid, so they don't think they need a vaccine anymore.

University of Auckland epidemiologist Rod Jackson thought it would take another variant, wave or vaccine passes to get people to get boosted.

He said the Government may consider bringing back vaccine passes, but increasing the requirement to having had three doses to be considered vaccinated. This would help increase the booster uptake.

Jackson also said ahead of a winter wave of Covid, it was a "no brainer" for a fourth vaccine dose - a second booster - to be approved for certain older or immunocompromised people, which he said had been shown to be effective in Israel.

- Additional reporting from RNZ