February 9 2022 Protesters have tried to breach the gates of parliament, prompting a wall of police to make arrests. Video / Mark Mitchell / NZ Herald

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Three people have been arrested as hundreds of protesters spent a second day camped outside Parliament calling for an end to vaccine mandates.

At least 100 police officers greeted the protesters this morning, many who had camped overnight on Parliament's grounds after travelling across the country in convoy to protest against vaccine mandates and the Government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The protester's vehicles have also illegally parked along streets surrounding Parliament, partially blocking several streets.

While most of the day was peaceful, there were reports of members of the public being abused by protesters, including a 17-year-old girl who had eggs hurled at her because she was wearing a mask.

There was a moment of tension mid-morning also when parliamentary security accompanied by police issued protest organisers trespass notices.

Police officers organising themselves on Parliament Forecourt during the anti-mandate protest occupation in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

One organiser promptly threw the notice back at security, and angrily began yelling abuse. A crowd gathered around and also began verbally abusing the media present.

Police at that stage took no action against the protesters.

Just after 3pm a small group attempted to breach gates set up on the Parliamentary forecourt as a barrier preventing access to the main buildings.

Three people were arrested. Police have not said if any charges have been laid.

Anti-mandate protesters are held back after attempting to breach police lines at Parliament in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

One man was former Taranaki Regional Council candidate Brett Power, who last Friday tried to lay a complaint against Health Minister Andrew Little at the New Plymouth police station.

"This is extremely disappointing as until this occurred, the activity of most of those present has been peaceful for the majority of the day," Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said.

The Prime Minister as well as the Speaker of the House declined to say if they felt the protesters should be moved on, saying it was a matter for police.

Anti-mandate protester and former Taranaki Regional Council candidate Brett Power is arrested after leading a charge at police lines at Parliament, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Parnell said officers would remain at Parliament tonight and will continue to monitor activity, recognising people had a right to peaceful protest.

Due to the parked vehicles a small part of Molesworth St remains impassable to through traffic and the area around Parliament, including the northern end of Lambton Quay and lower Bowen St, should be avoided, Parnell said.

Media themselves have been asked not to report from the Parliament grounds, with the Speaker of the House citing safety concerns.

As media attempted to report on the protest threats were hurled at them, including for reporters to "watch your backs on the street tonight" and even that they would be "executed" for their reporting.

Police officers organising themselves on Parliament Forecourt during the anti-mandate protest occupation in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Many also criticised mainstream media for not reporting on the protest.



Newstalk ZB's Barry Soper spoke to several protesters.

Helen Coster told Soper she works for the New Zealand Defence Force and declined to get the vaccine due to an underlying health condition, which she felt would put her at risk.

Tents on Parliament's front lawn during the anti-mandate protest and occupation in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

As her profession fell under a mandate she said she had been told her job would be terminated on March 1.

"I feel I am in a no-win situation. I have been a loyal employee for nine years. I moved to Ohakea with my 13-year-old son and family. I am heartbroken and betrayed."

Another protester, who declined to give his name, said he felt the mandates were causing division.

"We have never been so divided in our history," he said.

"I just look around the people who have joined this movement, representing every colour, creed, age bracket, all speaking in one voice to end the mandates."

It was a mostly peaceful day, evidenced here with a police officer talking to a child during the anti-mandate occupation at Parliament, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He said because he did not allow his 13-year-old daughter to be vaccinated the sprint champion could not compete in athletics.

"It is appalling children cannot play the sport they love because their parents love them enough to not jab them."

While the protesters have united under the banner of opposing mandates, the Herald viewed a vast array of concerns, including misinformation about vaccines and natural immunity, along with protests about Oranga Tamariki, Three Waters reforms and even about saving Marsden Point near Whangārei.

Politicians have been universal in their condemnation of the protest messages around vaccine misinformation, while also supporting their right to protest.

Anti-mandate protesters are held back after attempting to breach police lines at Parliament, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

No MP has gone to greet the protesters, as often happens during protests at Parliament.

The Prime Minister said while she was concerned about misinformation, their right to be there was "a part of New Zealand".

"I've seen a range of protests over my time and this is certainly not large in scale. And not representative of the vast majority of New Zealanders."

Asked about some of the views being portrayed, including that natural immunity was more effective than the vaccines, Ardern said it was concerning.

"We should all be concerned about misinformation. Not just Covid and vaccines but generally.

"There is a core here where actually they think that they're trying to save everyone else.

"It is very hard to have a conversation about facts when they question everything. But remember – it's a small group – keep it in perspective.

"The only reason they can move around is because [the] majority of people are getting vaccinated."

Asked why police did not simply move them along, particularly given it could be a "superspreader event", Ardern said these decisions were for police, as were decisions around traffic control.

"You would never want a government in charge. That is always a call for police.

"People often protest on the front lawn of Parliament. It is part of New Zealand."

National Party Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop said the protesters denied "the fundamental science behind vaccination".

"We fundamentally as a Parliament believe in the science of vaccination and it's really important we stand collectively together to send that message.

"But at the end of the day they have the right to protest."

About 50 tents remained on Parliament grounds and estimates are of about 700 people.

Protesters have shown no indication of when they would move on and what it would take, and there are reports more will be arriving from across the country in coming days.