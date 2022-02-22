23 February 2022 Tensions rise in camp freedom, the OCR set to rise and Western leaders make moves to stop Russia in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) are being rolled out more widely at Auckland testing stations from today as the worsening Omicron outbreak sees testing demand soar.

There are warnings today that some people may never get their Covid test results back as the laboratories are already at capacity.

And the New Zealand Medical Association has issued a red letter to its GPs saying "overwhelmed" doctors shouldn't feel compelled to provide treatment for people in the community with Covid if they are already overstretched.

Meanwhile, the APEX union says surging demand at testing stations far outweighs the number of tests physically being processed each day.

Testing centres in the country's main centres - particularly in Auckland and Hamilton - are in high demand with massive queues forming at a number of Auckland centres well before they reopened this morning.

Some Auckland centres are also having to temporary close for several hours to manage traffic in the area. By 8.30am a long queue had already formed at the Westgate testing station.

It follows a record number of community cases announced by the Ministry of Health yesterday, with the daily tally nearing 3000.

Covid testing already at capacity

Association of Professional and Executive Employees (APEX) national secretary Dr Deborah Powell said labs had already reached capacity. They were getting more tests than they could process each day.

Earlier in the week she saw thousands of tests from Auckland hospitals waiting over 48 hours to be processed and Powell said staff were not going to get to them.

"That's the bottom line," she told AM.

"We have reached capacity. The forecasting was optimistic and didn't really explain to people what pooling did."

Pooling tests - testing several test samples at the same time - was now pointless because so many tests were now positive and this had significantly reduced capacity by seven-eights, she said.

Tests were now being prioritised for essential workers and those turning up sick to hospital.

Powell said the figures released by the Government in January claiming PCR testing capacity had been increased to 58,000 a day with a surge capacity of 77,000 tests a day were "appalling" and were not being achieved.

However the Northern Regional Health Coordination Centre said yesterday the median wait time for tests was currently about two days with 10 per cent of tests taking longer than five days to return a result.

It was also changing opening and closing hours to meet anticipated demand.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has said RATs would be provided to everyone at Auckland Covid testing stations in the first instance from today, sidelining the need for PCR testing.

Calls for greater use of Rapid Antigen Tests

ACT leader David Seymour is calling on the Government to take urgent steps to approve more rapid antigen tests.

"The union representing lab workers has said capacity has already been reached and some people won't receive results at all."

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall needed to explain why testing was already at capacity despite being nowhere near the numbers she told New Zealanders they could reach, he said.

National leader Chris Luxon said the answer to getting the country back to normal was through using more rapid tests.

If people could access these from pharmacies or supermarkets, then it would reduce the isolation periods and enable people to get back to work sooner.

Speaking to AM, he said New Zealand needed more RATs and to approve more suppliers.

"We are just not prepared with the tool set, we need to work our way through this next stage."

Experts want people to take Omicron seriously

Meanwhile South Auckland GP Dr Api Talemaitoga says people who are immunocompromised should be extra careful in this current outbreak as they are at high risk of catching Covid and at higher risk of being more affected by it.

He told TVNZ's Breakfast show that was particularly important for many people living in South Auckland and specifically the Pasifika community, which is heavily affected in this outbreak.

"It's why it's really important that the public health measures we've been practising all along continue."

Auckland epidemiologist Rod Jackson said New Zealanders needed to take Omicron seriously and it was not true Omicron was just a mild flu.

"In the States for example more people have died from Omicron than they have from Delta."

He said Omicron was extremely contagious and far more infectious than Delta. "It spreads like wildfire."

One person with the flu infected about two people but with Omicron it was higher than six.

The number of hospitalisations in the past two weeks was "going almost vertically".

People needed to get vaccinated and wear a good mask to protect themselves, he said.

New Zealand Medical Association issues a red letter to GP members

The New Zealand Medical Association chair Alistair Humphrey has issued a red letter to its GPs saying they shouldn't feel compelled to provide treatment for people in the community with Covid if they are already overstretched.

Humphrey told RNZ they had reminded GPs that they needed to keep their ordinary general practices going and should not sacrifice that for an under resourced Covid response.

He said there would be DHB-organised Covid community hubs that GPs could refer patients to if there were not coping.

Some Auckland GPs were already feeling overwhelmed and it was about reminding GPs they were obliged to treat all patients in their care and that there wasn't enough funding for the service. The Government should listen to them when they tell them what it costs to run a service, he said.