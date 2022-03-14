Social media influencer Simone Anderson is again being investigated by the Advertising Standards Authority following a complaint. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi social media identity Simone Anderson is being investigated by the Advertising Standards Authority over her promotion of a Covid-19 rapid antigen test on Instagram.

The self-professed entrepreneur, well known for her 92kg weight loss documented on social media, last week posted stories on Instagram promoting the Clinitest rapid antigen test (RAT) on behalf of company Advance Diagnostics.

In a series of stories posted to Anderson's 320,000-follower account, Anderson described various features of the test - priced at $57 for five or $11.40 per test.

"I have found somewhere that is selling RAT tests with no max order quantity and are available with no back orders," one of her stories read.

Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) chief executive Hilary Souter confirmed to the NZ Herald one complaint had been received about the post and it would be assessed whether it breached the ASA Therapeutic and Health Advertising Code.

"In our process, the onus is on the advertiser to substantiate claims made in advertising, if challenged via our complaints process," Souter said.

If the complaint was accepted, Anderson and Advance Diagnostics would be asked to respond with seven days before the ASA complaints board made a decision.

Anderson was not aware of the complaint when contacted by the Herald today and chose not to comment before discussing the matter with the ASA.

Advance Diagnostics had not yet responded to the Herald's request for comment.

Since 2020, Simone Anderson had faced the ASA complaints board nine times.

The ASA twice found in favour of the complainants, including one instance where it was decided Anderson posted content that was advertising but not clearly labelled.

The two key principles of the ASA's Therapeutic and Health Advertising Code were social responsibility and truthful presentation.

Anderson's RAT promotion did include a "Paid Partnership" tag at the top of each story.

The advertisement came at a time when RATs were in high demand. Consumer NZ recently found prices ranged between $6.50 to $19 per test.



Ben Goodale, founder of strategic marketing and creative agency Quantum Jump, saw still images of Anderson's post and didn't see any obvious breaches.

He noted not everyone could access RATs for free and said other retailers were selling them at a higher price.

"Pricing is always buyer beware," he said.

Goodale, who had more than two decades of experience in advertising, accepted it was "somewhat disingenuous" of Anderson to say she had "found" the tests, but he said this style of marketing was common among social media influencers.

Asked whether her history with the ASA would impact the outcome of this complaint, Goodale wasn't sure but said repeated complaints would hurt her credibility.

"The biggest thing is she undermines herself," he said.

"Anyone who is constantly up in front of the ASA, if you're a brand, fundamentally it starts to negatively impact your credibility."