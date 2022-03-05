Some of the vehicles have anti-vaccine mandate messaging. Photo / George Heard

Some of the vehicles have anti-vaccine mandate messaging. Photo / George Heard

The Department of Conservation has closed the Catchpool camp site at Remutaka Forest Park after about 70 anti-vaccine mandate protesters arrived on Thursday evening.

A DoC spokeswoman said staff were liaising with community leaders, who were encouraging and supporting people to return home from the camp site, 34km south-west of Wellington.

"As a public safety precaution, DoC has temporarily closed the camp site to the public and is controlling the gate to prevent any further arrivals. People can still access walking tracks and huts in the Orongorongo Valley," she said.

The spokeswoman said so far the group has been well-behaved, respectful, and have paid campsite fees.

"We are working with local police to ensure the safety and well-being of our staff and visitors," she said.

There appeared to be about 30 people at the camp site today, 10 tents and some vehicles with anti-vaccine messaging on them.

When media approach the area today, the group acted in a hostile manner, some saying "you're not allowed here".

About 30 protesters are camped at the Remutaka Forest Park. Photo / George Heard

Residents repelled an attempt by some of the Protesters moved on from Parliament grounds who then tried to occupy the Wainuiōmata Marae.

Tensions were running high in Lower Hutt on Thursday night as a group ousted from central Wellington tried to rehome themselves elsewhere in the region, and targeted the marae.

Residents from the Lower Hutt community turned out in force, blocking the entrance to the site, putting up cones and even sitting in chairs across the driveway.

A post on Facebook suggested the protesters stayed in the community, some went to the Remutaka Forest Park and a temple.

A big clean-up job continues at Parliament after police cleared the grounds and surrounding areas of the protesters on Thursday.

Assistant Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said a total of 100 people had been arrested in relation to the Parliament protest's violent end this week, on charges including arson, rioting and inciting violence.

The clean-up after the protest camp at Parliament. Photo / Mike Scott

An additional 11 people had been arrested on Thursday.

A total of nine people have been charged with inciting violence and 78 with trespass or obstruction.

A significant investigation is under way into tracking down those who committed unlawful acts. Police say they are viewing hours of livestream footage.

"The hard work continues. The investigation phase will last for as long as it needs to hold people accountable," Chambers said.