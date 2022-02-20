February 19 2022 There were 1901 new Covid-19 cases in the community today as more people head to Wellington's protester-occupied Parliament grounds. Video / NZ Herald / George Heard / Mike Scott

February 19 2022 There were 1901 new Covid-19 cases in the community today as more people head to Wellington's protester-occupied Parliament grounds. Video / NZ Herald / George Heard / Mike Scott

Aucklanders needing a Covid-19 test may be given a rapid antigen test from tomorrow following a week of long wait times across the city.

People will be screened upon arrival by testing staff to determine which Covid-19 test is most appropriate for them.

Those who meet certain criteria will be able to test themselves at home with a rapid-antigen test (RAT) to get an indication of whether or not they have Covid-19. Those who test positive will then need to return to a testing centre to get a more comprehensive PCR test.

As case numbers rise in Auckland, the need for testing has overwhelmed testing sites. Photo / Michael Craig

"Demand on community testing centres across Auckland has remained high, and we need to conserve PCR testing capacity to support those who need it the most," said Matt Hannant, director of operations for the Northern Region Coordination Centre.

While PCR testing remains the "definite" method of combining a person has Covid-19, Hannant said the use of RATs will take the pressure of laboratories and testing stations.

"To maintain the levels of PCR testing needed, we are widening the use of RATs from tomorrow to include community testing centres. This will take the pressure off the laboratories and lessen wait times at testing sites," he said.

Earlier this week, Aucklanders were warned they could wait up to five days to get their Covid test results back.

People will be screened upon arrival by testing staff to determine which Covid-19 test is most appropriate for them. Photo / NZME

Covid-19 testing sites, particularly in Auckland, have continued to be in high demand, including from asymptomatic people who are seeking tests for their own reassurance, meaning results were taking longer to process at laboratories.

Yesterday, Health teams asked those being tested to expect the delays and to not call Healthline or laboratories to check up on their delayed test results. Some results were being returned within 48 hours and others are taking longer.

These RATs will be free for those at testing centres.

National Party Covid response spokesman Chris Bishop said the Government must "urgently ramp up" the supply and availability of RATs as testing sites continue to be overwhelmed.

"People in Auckland and Waikato are now waiting up to seven days for Covid test results as the system struggles to cope with the surge in case numbers and Kiwis wanting to get tested.

"It's only a matter of time before this is replicated around the country. Despite the Prime Minister's assurances that we have enough testing capacity, that is clearly not the case and things will only get worse without urgent change."

Queues growing outside a West Auckland testing site. Photo / Dean Purcell

Bishop said saliva-based PCR testing should be available followed by the option to purchase rapid antigen tests and Lamp tests from pharmacies.

"People want to do the right thing by getting tested, and now PCR testing centres are clogged because the Government failed to ensure we have enough testing capacity.

"The simple solution is to allow people to buy tests from pharmacies and supermarkets, and allow all businesses to access tests for their workers, not just those deemed 'critical' by the Government's overly bureaucratic Close Contact Exemption Scheme. It isn't rocket science."

Currently, the only people who need to be tested are those who:

• have Covid-19 symptoms, such as a fever, new or worsening cough, sore or scratchy throat, shortness of breath, sneezing and running nose;

• have had a positive Rapid Antigen Test;

• are required to have a test under a mandatory testing order, such as a border or MIQ worker; or

• have been told to get a test by a health official

Close contacts of someone who has Covid-19 should also be tested:

• household contacts on a 10-day isolation pathway only need to be tested on day 8. Day 3 testing is no longer a requirement in Auckland.

• Non-household close contacts on a 7-day isolation pathway only need to be tested on day 5.