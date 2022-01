As the hunt to find the source of a community outbreak of the Covid Omicron variant continues, authorities say there could be "tens of thousands" of community daily cases in a few weeks. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland theme park Rainbow's End has been listed as a location of interest by the Ministry of Health.

The exposure is linked to an Omicron case, who visited the Manukau amusement park on January 16 between 1pm-3.30pm.

Anyone who was at the park at the listed date and time needs to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

The theme park is still open under the red traffic light setting.

The Tarka Indian Eatery in Auckland's Mission Bay was earlier linked to at least one person infected with Omicron.

The restaurant was visited by a person or people with Covid-19 on Friday, January 14.

They were there for an hour between 4pm and 5pm and anyone who was there during that time is now considered a close contact.

Just after 11am, authorities confirmed it is now linked to at least one person infected with the Omicron variant.

"Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest."

More isolation and testing requirements would be given by public health officials.

A shuttle bus transfer from the Auckland domestic airport to the park and ride service has also been identified as a location of interest connected to the highly transmissible variant.

The bus transfer was last Thursday, January 20, between 3pm and 3.10pm.

The same shuttle bus transfer service - this time from the park and ride to the domestic terminal - the day before (Wednesday, January 19) is linked to an Omicron case.

At least one person with Omicron was on the bus ride for 10 minutes that day - between 1pm and 1.10pm.

A bus ride from Don Buck Rd, West Auckland, to the Constellation Station in North Shore is also a place of interest.

Anyone who was on that bus ride - stop 5564 - last Thursday, January 20, is considered a close contact.

Those affected are urged to self isolate and get a test immediately and again on day five after the exposure date.

Countdown Motueka is also connected to at least one person with Omicron.

The shopper was at the supermarket last Tuesday, January 18, between 7pm and 8pm.

"This is linked to a suspected Omicron case. Self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result."

Meanwhile, the Greenwood Health facility on Greenwood St, Motueka, is yet another location of interest linked to a possible Omicron case.

The health ministry is describing a link to a suspected Omicron case after someone with the virus was there three days ago on Friday (January 21).

The affected time was between 11.40am and 1.45pm.

More locations of interest linked to a number of Omicron cases in the community are expected to be released throughout the day, as the fight against the highly transmissible variant ramps up.

In Auckland, dozens of close contact and Omicron-linked places of interest have been identified by authorities in the last day.

They include bus trips to and from downtown Auckland from parts of West Auckland, a flight from Nelson as well as a return flight, the Auckland domestic airport and a fruit and vegetable shop in South Auckland.

