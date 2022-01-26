Government in hot water with Waitangi Tribunal, festival-goers test positive for Covid and the Brian Tamaki saga continue in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Government in hot water with Waitangi Tribunal, festival-goers test positive for Covid and the Brian Tamaki saga continue in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Two locations of interest in Queenstown - including the airport - have been linked to suspected Omicron cases.

9am update

- Queenstown Airport: Saturday, Jan 22, 2.15pm-3pm

- Hotel St Moritz Queenstown: Sat, Jan 22, 12am (midnight)-12pm

Both exposure sites are said to be linked to suspected Omicron cases at this stage, the ministry said.

People who were at either place during the affected times are told to self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 10 days after being exposed and if symptoms start to show, get tested and stay home until a negative test result returns.

Queenstown Airport has been connected to a suspected Omicron case who was there on Saturday, January 22. Photo / Mike Scott

Members of the public are urged to continue to check the health ministry's locations of interest page as more exposure events are linked to Covid community cases.

More places of interest are expected to be released by the Ministry of Health this morning and throughout the day, as the fight against Omicron ramps up.

Six exposure events - including bus rides, a women's gym and a cafe in Rotorua - were identified.

None of the locations have been linked to Omicron cases at this stage.

If authorities later find a particular exposure event is connected to a person who has tested positive for Omicron, the Ministry of Health will update the status of that location accordingly; as well as advise people who were there about what they should do.

Last night's update

- Bus 25B Lynfield Youth & Leisure Centre, Mt Roskill (Stop 8913) to The Civic, Auckland Central, (Stop 7086): Thurs, Jan 20, 11.45am-12.45pm

- Bus 25L Balmoral Shops, Mt Eden (Stop 71319): Sun, Jan 16, 1.45pm-2.30pm

- Bus 25B The Civic (Stop 7086) to Lynfield Youth & Leisure Centre (Stop 8912): Thurs, Jan 20, 6.30pm-7.15pm

- Te Puru Cafe & Br Jet Park Hotel, Rotorua: Wed, Jan 19, 7.45am-8.15am

- True Woman Fitness & Wellness Papatoetoe: Mon, Jan 24, 6.15am-7.15am

- True Woman Fitness & Wellness Papatoetoe: Sun, Jan 23, 12.30pm-1.45pm

Of the exposure sites named, four have been dubbed to be "close contact" sites - meaning everyone who was at that location at the affected time is considered to be a close contact of a Covid case.

Passengers on three Auckland bus rides told to isolate

A bus ride from the Balmoral shops in Mt Eden (Stop 8418) to Queen St in downtown Auckland (Stop 71319) is affected on Sunday, January 16, between 1.45pm to 2.30pm.

"Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health," the ministry said.

A second bus trip from the Lynfield Youth & Leisure Centre in Mt Roskill (Bus 25B at Stop 8913) to The Civic in downtown Auckland is also a close contact location of interest.

The trip took place last week on Thursday, January 20, between 11.45am and 12.45pm.

A return trip on the same Bus 25B back to the Lynfield Youth & Leisure Centre is also affected on the same day between 6.30pm and 7.15pm.

The fourth close contact location of interest identified last night is the Te Puru Cafe & Bar Jet Park Hotel in Rotorua.

Anyone who was there last week on Wednesday, January 19, between 7.45am and 8.15am is told to self-isolate and get tested immediately.