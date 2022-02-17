Tent cities are springing up across the South Island in sympathy with the Wellington anti mandate protesters. Photo / Alyx Lunn

A large group has been occupying Picton's Nelson Square Reserve since last week and initially agreed to vacate by 5pm on Wednesday, a Marlborough District Council spokesperson said.

But the group had not left this morning.

A large group have been occupying Picton's Nelson Square Reserve since last week. Photo / Supplied

The spokesperson said trespass notices were delivered to the occupiers just after 9.30am this morning.

"Police officers and Council's Parks and Open Spaces officers handed out notices to people camped on the reserve. The trespass notice allows enforcement actions to be undertaken from 10am tomorrow."

A trespass notice was handed to the people occupying a reserve in Nelson on Thursday morning. Photo / Supplied

A police spokesperson said they are aware of the ongoing protest activity and are continuing to monitor the situation.

"Police will be working with Marlborough District Council to resolve the situation."

Protesters still occupying Octagon

In Dunedin, a smaller number of tents have been erected in the Octagon. The group has been there since the weekend.

The Otago Daily Times reported business owners were unimpressed by protesters occupying the Octagon, but the protesters say they will remain until vaccine mandates are lifted.

Protestors have been occupying Dunedin's Octagon since the weekend. Photo / Alyx Lunn

Craft Bar and Kitchen owner John MacDonald told the ODT he believed the protesters should obey the same rules as other users of the Octagon and if they did not they should be moved on.

There was uncertainty about the protest growing and staying longer, which added to the problems faced by businesses operating under the Red setting, he said.

Fire crews were called to the protest several times to extinguish brazier fires on Tuesday morning,

Fire crews were called to the protest several times to extinguish brazier fires on Tuesday morning, Photo / Alyx Lunn

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said sprinklers in the area had been turned off and staff had visited protesters to discuss the council's requirements to mow the grass and maintain the gardens, the ODT reported.

If any issues arose it would be a matter for the emergency services, they said.

A police spokeswoman said it had not received any reports of disorder related to the protest.

The organiser of the Octagon protest, who gave her name as Nora the Explorer, said the protest would last until vaccine mandates were removed.

Tents pop up in Cranmer Square

In Christchurch, anti mandate Protesters have been at Cranmer Square for four days.

The number of protesters camped out in Cranmer Square appears to have grown since Tuesday.

Cranmer Square is considered a reserve and under section 11 of the bylaw, no one can camp in a reserve. Photo / Hamish Clark

Daniel McFadyen of Darfield told the Herald he was there in support of Wellington's protest.

"We plan to be here just like Wellington until they drop the mandates."

Anti mandate protestors have been at Christchurch's Cranmer Square for four days. Photo / Hamish Clark

A council spokeswoman said they have engaged with the Christchurch protesters and provided them with a copy of the Parks and Reserves Bylaw 2016, as Cranmer Square is covered by this bylaw.

Cranmer Square is considered a reserve and under section 11 of the bylaw, no one can camp in a reserve.

"We are working closely with police on the next steps."

The protest in Christchurch on Wednesday night. Photo / Hamish Clark

When contacted on Thursday, a council spokesperson said there was no update on the situation.