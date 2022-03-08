US slaps Russia with oil, gas and energy sanctions, Covid infected healthcare staff can return to work and local councils may still have a voice in the Three Waters Reform in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The sale of positive Covid-19 rapid antigen tests on social media is now being investigated by police.

Advertisements began to appear on the Otago Flatting Goods Facebook page last week, offering four positive tests saying: ''Have you been overworked due to high demand and short staff? Feel like a 10-day break?

"Well have I got the deal for you, 4 positive tests for sale (aka get out of jail free cards).

"These are in very good condition with minimal use, in fact, have only just been taken out of the original packaging. As is where is. Must be contactless pick-up."

Initially, it was thought to be a joke - a joke which University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker earlier this week said was not funny - and it now seems the police are not impressed either.

"Police are aware of social media posts relating to this and are making inquiries," a police spokeswoman said yesterday.

No further comment would be given while the matter was under investigation.

Positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) are being sold on a Dunedin Facebook page. Photo / Supplied

Authorities said it was unlikely the positive tests were fake, but they were also unlikely to be able to spread Covid-19 because the testing process made the virus inert.

However, Baker said it was tantamount to fraud, it was damaging to New Zealand's faith in the testing system, and it would have a negative effect on businesses that were struggling to continue working during the height of the Omicron wave.

"It's no joke. If you are using some method to defraud your employer by having them support you with a period of sick leave, I would have thought that was criminal behaviour.

"It also puts a huge strain on essential services.

"People taking sick leave when they are not sick could make the worker shortage even more intense.''

He hoped there would be a decisive response from police, to this kind of behaviour.