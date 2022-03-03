Public health experts say the peak of the outbreak is expected across Auckland within two weeks. Video / NZ Herald

More than 23,000 Covid-19 community cases were reported yesterday while 503 are in hospital as New Zealand moves closer to a predicted peak in one to two weeks.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said yesterday just over 1 per cent of the population were active Covid cases for the period February 21-27. He again urged the 938,000 people who are eligible but had not yet had their booster dose to do so.

A major strike which would have seen 10,000 health workers walk off the job today over low pay and poor working conditions has also been postponed.

The first of two strikes was set to kick off at 6am before the Employment Court halted the action by granting an interim injunction.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported 23,183 community cases with the majority - 19,805 - detected via rapid antigen tests (RATs).

University of Otago epidemiology professor Michael Baker said the availability of RATs meant New Zealand was now detecting more community cases that might have been missed previously.

"If we'd been doing rapid antigen tests throughout, we might have seen a slightly gentler climb to the current level," he said.

University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker. Photo / Supplied

Yesterday's Covid-19 community cases were in Northland (520), Auckland (13,237), Waikato (1870), Bay of Plenty (1332), Lakes (537), Hawke's Bay (315), MidCentral (381), Whanganui (79), Taranaki (289), Tairāwhiti (134), Wairarapa (94), Capital and Coast (1487), Hutt Valley (642), Nelson Marlborough (271), Canterbury (1294), South Canterbury (53), Southern (615) and the West Coast (16).

The location of 17 of the cases was not yet known, the ministry said in its 1pm update yesterday.

Bloomfield said 54 per cent of yesterday's new patients were aged under 30 and 14 per cent were aged over 50, but the opposite pattern was being seen in hospitalisations.

He said of the 345 people in Auckland and Northland hospitals, where the best data was available, and excluding those in emergency departments, 21 per cent were aged under 30 while 60 per cent are over 50.

The average age of those in hospital yesterday was 53. Seven people were in intensive care yesterday.

New Zealand's hospitalisation rate – calculated by the number of people in hospital over the number of current cases – was 3.5 per 1000 active cases, Bloomfield said. However, the number and rate are expected to rise over the next couple of weeks as hospitalisations lagged a week to 10 days behind case numbers.

Bloomfield said the peak in case numbers was expected over the next week or two and hospitalisations were expected to peak two weeks after then.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says a peak of Covid-19 community cases is expected in one to two weeks. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Baker said hospitalisations and intensive-care admissions were rising more slowly than case numbers. This was a key metric to observe, he explained, because it indicated a potential future burden on the health-care system and whether there will be sufficient capacity to care for people.

A blog produced by Baker and University of Otago colleagues Dr Jennifer Summers and Professor Nick Wilson in early February applied the peak hospitalisation and intensive-care figures in Australia to New Zealand on a per capita basis.

Their analysis suggested peaks of 1107 people in New Zealand hospitals and 90 people in intensive care units.

Baker said at least 100 people a day, based on our current Covid-19 cases, would eventually be admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, health officials reported yesterday that one person with Covid-19 had died in a Bay of Plenty rest home. The person died of an unrelated medical condition while receiving palliative care and had tested positive for Covid.

Separately, as Omicron spreads to dozens of aged-care homes in the country, a coalition made up of residents, workers and facility operators has written to Health Minister Andrew Little calling for urgent action over long-term nurse shortages that reached crisis point.

Forty per cent of a rest home's staff could be stood down at any one time – which could potentially be "catastrophic" on top of current shortages, the letter said.

Pay parity and a boost in training programmes were needed as the aged-care sector grappled with a shortage of 1000 registered nurses, or 20 per cent of the workforce.

Meanwhile, 100 people have now been charged in relation to the Parliament protest's violent end on Wednesday and a significant investigation is under way to track down those who committed unlawful acts, police assistant commissioner Richard Chambers told reporters yesterday afternoon.

Baker said the most "undesirable" aspect of the protest was the "gross misinformation" depicted on placards and signs that were then depicted in coverage and photos and subsequently shared with a wider audience.

"It's a super-spreading event for disinformation," he said.

Yesterday, 17,963 booster doses were administered throughout New Zealand and all of the country's district health boards have now had 90 per cent uptake of the first dose of the vaccination.