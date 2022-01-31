Workers being told to hunker down, house prices breach the million-dollar mark and a new twist in the Boris Johnson lockdown parties saga in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A person at Ōtāhuhu College has tested positive for Covid-19 and three other staff members are self-isolating as students head back to the school for the first day of term today.

The college was notified by a staff member yesterday that they had tested positive and had worked quickly to identify any close contacts, Ōtāhuhu College principal Neil Watson said.

Those few staff members were now isolating and getting tested.

Watson said they had taken a very cautious approach and he was still waiting on public health advice about whether two of the three staff were even classed as close contacts.

Due to the small number of staff impacted, the school was ready to welcome the first of its students back in today, with the remaining students heading in tomorrow.

"We are open for business," Watson said.

Watson said it would have been nice to have been another couple of days before the first case hit the school, but "things like that are always going to happen", he said.

"It's the first, but it won't be the last for us.

"The reality is Omicron is going to hit and it's going to impact on staff and students over the next three months and we have good plans to minimise close contacts and we have good plans to make sure we can keep the school going and that's really important."

The school confirmed on its Facebook page last night that there was a Covid-19 case in its school community.

"We're working to identify any close or casual contacts of the confirmed case. The health and wellbeing of our children, staff and community is our top priority. We will keep you posted on any new developments," the post said.

Ōtāhuhu College had been making sure staff socially distanced, wore masks, the rooms had good ventilation and meeting times were limited.

"It is about taking precautions. We have a highly vaccinated community as well so that's always helpful," Watson said.

An Auckland primary school has already had to delay the start of its term until next week because all its teaching staff are isolating.

In a letter sent to the school community on Sunday, the board of trustees of Reremoana School in Wattle Downs, Auckland, said all 27 teaching staff were now isolating after attending a professional development day at another school last Thursday.

The staff are awaiting test results, but are required to self-isolate until at least Sunday.

Meanwhile, another Auckland high school principal is warning the school may have to close its doors in the coming weeks due to absences caused by Omicron.

Albany Senior High School in Auckland principal Claire Amos told RNZ doors may have to return to online learning if too many teachers are close contacts.

"We're expecting to hit a point in the next few weeks where we probably close the school down and go full remote, just simply because the teaching won't be sustainable face to face - once we have say more than 10 per cent of staff away it's really really tricky."

Teaching onsite would not be sustainable if at least 10 per cent of staff were working from home and isolating, she said.