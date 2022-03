March 1 2022 There are nearly 20,000 new community cases of Covid-19 today, with 373 people in hospital, nine of whom are in ICU, and just under 100,000 active cases.

March 1 2022 There are nearly 20,000 new community cases of Covid-19 today, with 373 people in hospital, nine of whom are in ICU, and just under 100,000 active cases.

By RNZ

The Novavax Covid-19 vaccine has been approved in New Zealand for those aged 18 and over.

The first doses are expected to arrive this month.

The Novavax vaccine Nuvaxovid is the fourth vaccine to be approved by Medsafe.

Vials with the Nuvaxovid vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus are seen at the CIZ Tegel vaccination center in Berlin. Photo / Getty Images

Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Janssen are all approved for use in New Zealand.

Nuvaxovid is a two-dose protein subunit vaccine.

- RNZ