New Zealand back in red, calls grow for a health workforce emergency and the new routine police are instilling as facing firearms callouts rise in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

New locations of interest have been announced by health officials as being connected to people who have the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Latest update

The Tarka Indian Eatery in Auckland's Mission Bay has been linked to at least one person infected with Omicron.

- Tarka Indian Eatery, Mission Bay, Auckland. Fri, Jan 14, 4pm-5pm

- Countdown Motueka. Tues, Jan 18, 7pm-8pm

The restaurant was visited by a person or people with Covid-19 on Friday, January 14.

They were there for an hour between 4pm and 5pm and anyone who was there during that time is now considered a close contact.

Just after 11am, authorities confirmed it is now linked to at least one person infected with the Omicron variant.

The Tarka Indian Eatery, in Mission Bay, Auckland was visited by a person confirmed to have the Omicron Covid variant. Image / Google

"Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest."

More isolation and testing requirements would be given by public health officials.

A shuttle bus transfer from the Auckland domestic airport to the park and ride service has also been identified as a location of interest connected to the highly transmissible variant.

The bus transfer was last Thursday, January 20, between 3pm and 3.10pm.

The same shuttle bus transfer service - this time from the park and ride to the domestic terminal - the day before (Wednesday, January 19) is linked to an Omicron case.

At least one person with Omicron was on the bus ride for 10 minutes that day - between 1pm and 1.10pm.

A bus ride from Don Buck Rd, West Auckland, to the Constellation Station in North Shore is also a place of interest.

Anyone who was on that bus ride - stop 5564 - last Thursday, January 20, is considered a close contact.

Those affected are urged to self isolate and get a test immediately and again on day five after the exposure date.

Countdown Motueka is also connected to at least one person with Omicron.

Countdown Motueka has been linked to a suspected Omicron case. Image / Google

The shopper was at the supermarket last Tuesday, January 18, between 7pm and 8pm.

"This is linked to a suspected Omicron case. Self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result."

Meanwhile, the Greenwood Health facility on Greenwood St, Motueka, is yet another location of interest linked to a possible Omicron case.

Greenwood Health Motueka is linked to an Omicron case. Image / Google

More locations of interest linked to a number of Omicron cases in the community are expected to be released throughout the day, as the fight against the highly transmissible variant ramps up.

In Auckland, dozens of close contact and Omicron-linked places of interest have been identified by authorities in the last day.

They include bus trips to and from downtown Auckland from parts of West Auckland, a flight from Nelson as well as a return flight, the Auckland domestic airport and a fruit and vegetable shop in South Auckland.

Auckland locations linked to Omicron cases

- Flight NZ5080 Nelson-Auckland: Weds, Jan 19, 4pm-5.30pm

- Private event at Totara Event Centre, New Lynn, West Aucklandd: Sat, Jan 15, 12.30pm-4.30pm

- Domestic regional departure, Auckland Airport terminal: Sun Jan 16, 3.45pm-5.30pm

- Auckland Sky Tower: Sun, Jan 16, 10am-11am

- Flight NZ5083 Auckland-Nelson: Sun, Jan 16, 5.20pm-6.50pm

- Flight NZ5049 Auckland-New Plymouth: Weds, Jan 19, 7.50pm-8.30pm

- Shuttle bus transfer from Auckland domestic airport to park and ride: Thurs, Jan 20, 3pm-3.10pm and Weds, Jan 19, 1pm-1.10pm

- Flight NZ5042 New Plymouth-Auckland: Thurs, Jan 20, 1.50pm-2.45pm

- Flight NZ5077 Auckland-Nelson: Weds, Jan 19, 2pm-3.30pm

- Kwality Mini Bazaar Takanini (fruit and vegetable shop), 305 Great South Rd, Manurewa: Thurs, Jan 20, 6pm-7pm

- Summerset by the Park Flat Bush: Weds, Jan 19, 9am-4.30pm

- Summerset by the Park Flat Bush: Fri, Jan 21, 9am-4pm

- Summerset by the Park Flat Bush: Thurs, Jan 20, 9am-4pm

- Summerset by the Park Flat Bush: Tues, Jan 18, 9am-3pm

- more to come -