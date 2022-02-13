February 12 2022 There was a record 454 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today with 27 people now in hospital as Omicron continues to surge.

New locations of interest are now across the North and South Island after the country recorded a record 810 new cases in the community today.

Just after 3pm the Ministry of Health released a number of new exposure sites, including a Paraparaumu cafe, Lower Hutt restaurant and new flights.

Anyone who travelled on Flight JQ292 from Queenstown to Auckland on February 7 and was seated in rows 21, 22, 23, 24 or 25 must self-isolate.

The same advice goes to anyone who travelled on Flight JQ258 from Wellington to Auckland on the same day, and was seated in rows 9, 10, 11, 12 or 13.

A number of domestic flights have been identified as locations of interest. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Meanwhile, a Covid-19 case visited Cafe Lane Paraparaumu Beach last Sunday between 12.35pm and 1.30pm. The day before an infected person visited Thai Kai Restaurant Paraparaumu from 5.22pm to 6.30pm.

Patrons at Lower Hutt's Chilli Masala Hutt Central on Tuesday from 6pm for an hour and a half must also self-isolate and test immediately. The same advice goes for patrons at Zephyr Queenstown early on Monday morning.

In Whakatane Cobb and Co was visited by an infected person, and dining room patrons must self-isolate.

People at these locations during the specified time must self-isolate and get tested.

• Feb 7 (Mon) 11am-12.45pm: Flight JQ292 Queenstown to Auckland

• Feb 7 (Mon) 12.15pm-1.20pm: Flight JQ258 Wellington to Auckland

• Feb 8 (Tue) 6pm-7.30pm: Chilli Masala Hutt Central

• Feb 5 (Sat) 5.22pm-6.30pm: Thai Kai Restaurant

• Feb 6 (Sun) 12.25pm-1.30pm: Cafe Lane Paraparaumu Beach

•Feb 7 (Mon) 2.30am-3.30am: *Zephyr Queenstown



• Feb 7 (Mon) 3.30am-4am: The Bunker Restaurant Queenstown

• Feb 5 (Sat) 5.52pm-7.30pm: *Cobb & Co Whakatane

2pm Update

Earlier this afternoon a burger joint and cocktail bar in Nelson, and restaurants and an indoor playground in Queenstown were listed as Covid-19 Omicron locations of interest.

Patrons at Pog Mahones Irish Pub and rock bar Zephyr Queenstown in the early hours of Wednesday morning are asked to self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after exposure.

Dine-in patrons at Burger Culture Nelson and Kismet Cocktail and Whisky Bar on Tuesday evening and night are asked to do the same.

Hamilton indoor playground and cafe Jago Town The Base Te Rapa is also a location of interest on Saturday February 5 from 12.15 to 3.40pm.

Upper Hutt central gym CityFitness is also an Omicron location of interest on the afternoon of February 10.