There are 10 new Omicron cases to report today. Video / NZ Herald

Foodstuffs has revealed the most popular food items purchased by North Island shoppers on the first day in the red traffic light setting.

Emma Wooster, Corporate Affairs Manager, Foodstuffs New Zealand said many customers played their part and continued to shop normally.

"Across our New World, Pak'nSave and Four Square stores in the North Island yesterday, everyday items like sweetcorn, avocados and bananas topped our most-purchased list.

"These items are what we would expect to see on a usual Monday in our stores," she said.

While the ongoing pandemic brings new challenges, Foodstuffs say their supply chain is "integrated".

At 11.59pm on Sunday the country moved back to the red traffic light setting in an effort to slow down the virus and it appears that people have listened to the Ministry of Health's advice to have pain relief on hand.

Pictures show just a handful of pain relief stock left at Countdown in New Lynn and at a Chemist Warehouse.

In the event of testing positive for Omicron and having to stay home, the Ministry of Health advised having pain relief such as ibuprofen and Panadol to hand, as well as a kit with hand sanitiser, masks, tissues and cleaning equipment such as gloves, rubbish bags and cleaning products.

Although customers may see gaps on the shelves they reassured shoppers that there are enough essentials for everyone to shop normally.

"We also saw shoppers pick up their usual pantry staples liked tinned goods, rice and pasta as well as everyday household items like toilet paper and pain killers," Wooster said.

While meat and dairy products were also top purchases, North Island shoppers stocked up on their vegetables with broccoli, red capsicum and cucumbers being in the top 10 purchases.

More standard products like milk, butter, canned tomatoes and water were also purchased by shoppers.

Top 20 products for New World, Pak'nSave and Four Square North Island stores for January 24th:

• Sweetcorn

• Avocado

• Bananas

• Value milk standard 2L

• Broccoli

• Red capsicum

• Cucumber

• Pams butter 500g

• Chicken breast skinless

• Watermelon

• Value tomatoes chopped in juice 400g

• Still water 1.5L

• Carrots

• Pams blueberries

• Value milk lite 2L

• Beef prime mince

• Chicken drumsticks

• Brown onions

• Value milk standard 3L

• Value white toast 600g