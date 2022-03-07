The seven day rolling average of community cases is 17,921. Video / NZ Herald

There are now more than 17,500 cases in the Greater Wellington Region, reports the DHB.

Vaccination figures also show Capital and Coast DHB to be the most boosted region in the country, with 80.6 per cent of those eligible for a third dose shot having now received one.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health reported 1,545 new cases in the Capital and Coast District Health board, 837 in the Hutt Valley, and 99 in Wairarapa.

Across the three health boards, the DHBs are now reporting a total of 17,596 active cases.

New Zealand recorded 17,522 Covid cases yesterday, and while daily cases have declined in Auckland, they continue to grow elsewhere around the country.

Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHB chief executive Fionnagh Dougan said 479 PCR tests and more than 7871 RAT results were processed within the region over the past 48 hours.

Doughan said around 8 per cent of the clinical workforce – 3500 in total - at Wellington Regional Hospital were absent in relation to Covid-19.

Seven per cent of more than 340 clinical staff Kenepuru Community Hospital were absent.

"It should be noted that absence numbers are continuously changing as people recover, or complete isolation, and return to work," she said.

Just under a week ago, around 14 per cent of clinical staff at Wellington Regional Hospital, and 15 per cent at Kenepuru Community Hospital, were absent.

Meanwhile there are now 28 people, across 11 DHBs, identified as having tested positive for Covid-19 who were at the Parliament protest, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

All of this number are believed to be protesters, although the Herald is aware of additional Covid cases in the media.

Cases who were at the protest have been reported in 11 different DHBs: Wairarapa, Waitemata, Waikato, Taranaki, Southern, MidCentral, Tairawhiti, Hutt Valley, Counties Manukau, Capital and Coast, and Canterbury.

"The Ministry continues to encourage anyone who attended the protest at Parliament to get tested and isolate at home if they have any cold or flu symptoms, and to get vaccinated and boosted to protect themselves and each other from Covid-19," said a Ministry spokesperson.

CCDHB announced last week they would not be permitting visitors to Wellington Regional Hospital as of last Friday, with exceptions for children and maternity patients.

One parent or caregiver could support a child under 16 in the emergency department, and a support person could accompany patients with disabilities or communications difficulties.

Only one parent or guardian could be with a child in hospital, and only one support person could accompany a patient in labour and following the birth.

The Ministry of Health reports that CCDHB has 98 per cent of its eligible population aged 12 plus with two doses of the vaccine, and more than 80 per cent of the eligible popution with a booster shot.

In the Hutt Valley, 95.8 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and above are double jabbed and 76.8 per cent of those eligible for a booster shot have received one.

95.2 per cent of the eligible population in the Wairarapa DHB have had two shots, and 75.7 per cent are boosted.