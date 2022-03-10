MSD recently paused terminations while it considered a High Court ruling against Covid-19 vaccine mandates last month. Photo / Bevan Conley

MSD recently paused terminations while it considered a High Court ruling against Covid-19 vaccine mandates last month. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Social Development has begun to sack up to 220 unvaccinated staff despite receiving advice to pause terminations.

Yesterday the Public Service Commission told public agencies to stop the termination of unvaccinated staff given the recent High Court ruling that vaccine mandates for the police and defence force were unlawful

But Ministry for Social Development (MSD) worker Lynda, who did not want her last name used, says she received her termination letter today.

On Tuesday, the Herald reported MSD had paused terminations while it considered a High Court ruling against Covid-19 vaccine mandates last month.

That same day, unvaccinated staff told the Herald that they had now been called to meetings to discuss their future at the ministry.

They were told by MSD leadership that it had considered advice on the court ruling - which said a vaccine mandate for police and defence force staff was an unjustified incursion into their rights - and had confirmed its vaccine policy was legally sound.

Melissa Gill, deputy chief executive of Organisational Assurance and Communication, confirmed today final decisions will be made around the employment of the 220 unvaccinated staff. However, not all will result in termination.

"The PSC advised public sector agencies that this decision was a timely reminder that health and safety risk assessments should be reviewed on a regular basis, endorsing the approach we have taken in relation to our policy.

"We've made the decision to proceed after considering advice about the recent High Court decision and the PSC guidance. We've confirmed that our process addresses the relevant legal requirements.

Gill said the ministry is going through the next steps in implementing their Vaccination Policy.

On January 10, a vaccination mandate was put in place for all staff.

MSD introduced its Covid-19 vaccination policy in mid-December, giving staff three months to get vaccinated or face termination. It is an internal policy rather than a Government mandate.

"MSD provides critical services to large numbers of New Zealanders, many of whom are vulnerable, and any disruption to these services that may arise from employees contracting Covid-19 directly impacts the wellbeing of clients. Our clients are not required to be vaccinated to enter our sites," Gills said.

Unvaccinated staff at the Ministry of Social Development have protested about the blanket policy for vaccination that requires staff to have the vaccine even if they are able to work from home and never come into contact with others.

Gill said the ministry constantly reviews advice from health officials in considering its health and safety risk assessment around Covid-19, including its impact on its Covid-19 vaccination policy.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has indicated that Government vaccine mandates - which cover health, education, corrections and others - will be scrapped when they are no longer needed.

A deadline has not been set, but Ardern has said that the strictest Covid settings will be eased after the Omicron peak.