It’s bye-bye Boris Johnson, investigations underway after a dramatic afternoon on the North Shore and a busy couple of weeks in store of Auckland Airport in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

New Covid-19 cases have been over 10,000 for two days straight – and the week-on-week increase in cases and hospitalisations have also been rising.

Yesterday there were 10,710 new community cases of Covid-19 and 554 current hospitalisations.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers was 8013 and 15 more people had died with the virus since June 28.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement on Thursday the recent rise in case numbers remained steady.

"We are continuing to keep our response to the current community outbreak of Covid-19 under review and will adapt it as the outbreak and pandemic evolve, and as part of our resurgence planning."

Several experts have implied a move back to red should be considered.

University of Auckland senior lecturer in computational evolution Dr David Welch told the Herald a shift would be something " the Government will be looking very closely at".

"Our hospitals are already really, really full. Not only because of Covid but also because of other winter illnesses. We expect these cases to continue to rise and there'll be just more pressure on the health system."

However, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the rise in case numbers was "no expectation" of moving to red.

The weekly average of hospitalisations was also up from 363 last week, to 474 yesterday, and the average age of people in hospitals was 66.

The Ministry of Health reminded people if they test positive while away for the school holidays, they are expected to isolate where they are.

"You would need to self-isolate and likely remain wherever you test positive or become a household contact, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans."

Anyone who has used their own vehicle to get to their destination would be able to return home - as long as they took the proper precautions not to infect people on their way home.

"Maintaining social distance (distancing yourself from others), wearing your mask correctly, making sure you keep your hands clean and dry, and using self-service petrol stations if you need to refuel your vehicle."

People who used public transport or travelled between islands won't be able to travel to isolate at home.

"So, it is important you have a plan and the ability to isolate where you are holidaying if you need to do so."

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 6114, and the number of active cases (total) is 56,058, bringing New Zealand's total confirmed cases to 1,394,745.