Andrew Little announces the Government’s plan to tackle delays in hospital waiting lists caused by Covid-19. Video / Supplied

Professor Michael Baker says the Government could look at increasing border controls as new variants continue to spread, saying the current system offers little protection.

It comes ahead of the Ministry of Health's latest Covid-19 numbers, which are expected a 1pm today.

Yesterday, 128 Covid-19 cases were recorded at the border – more than double the same time last week, when just 62 were recorded.

A second person who travelled from overseas was found to have the BA.4 variant of Omicron yesterday.

Both cases with the sub-variant are isolating at home.

The variant has been reported in southern Africa, Europe and in New South Wales, the ministry said.

Baker told the Herald fewer border restrictions has opened New Zealand to new variants of Covid-19 – and any other illnesses that might make their way to our shores.

"A conversation we need to have is under which conditions would we reestablish border controls?"

Fully vaccinated travellers can come to New Zealand, as well as New Zealand citizens or permanent residents. A pre-departure test is required, as is a test upon arrival.

If you test positive you must isolate at home for seven days.

"This is a very light control compared to MIQ. It's not going to keep it out. We knew that was very effective at keeping Covid out, as it kept Alpha out, delayed Delta and Omicron out for a long time."

Yesterday's numbers

There were 9109 new community cases and 20 Covid-related deaths yesterday.

The deaths reported included people who had died over the previous eight days.

One person was from Northland, one from Auckland, two from Waikato, two from Bay of Plenty, four from Tairāwhiti, four from the Greater Wellington region, five from Canterbury and one from Southern.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13 and the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7943. Last Tuesday it was 8085.

There are 481 people in hospital, including 10 in ICU.