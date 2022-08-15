Yesterday New Zealand saw its lowest number of community cases since February. Photo / File

New Zealand has hit its lowest number of new Covid-19 infections since February but will it stay that way?

The Ministry of Health is due to release a statement with the latest figures shortly after 1pm today.

On Sunday, there were 2618 new community cases of the virus reported across the country - the lowest number of new cases in one day since February.

There were 557 fighting Covid in hospital, including 15 in intensive care.

The Ministry of Health reported a further 11 virus-related deaths on Sunday. Three of those deaths were from Auckland region, one was from Bay of Plenty, two were from Hawke's Bay, one was from MidCentral, three were from Canterbury and one was from South Canterbury.

One was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, five were in their 70s, one was in their 80s and three were aged over 90. Of these people, four were women and seven were men.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said yesterday that although we might be seeing the end of this wave, it does not mean we are seeing the end of Covid in New Zealand just yet.

Baker said Sunday's numbers were "part of the downward trend we have seen over the course of this last month".

He acknowledged the pattern that has emerged over the course of the pandemic that numbers are always lower on Sunday and Monday, but he confirmed that today's numbers are "very much a low point".

"The rolling average is going down consistently, what we would expect to see is it move down to a new plateau and that it will hopefully stay for a period, but we can't expect this disease to completely disappear".

Baker said he hoped that one day the disease would become endemic, but that milestone was still a dream for Covid, which has proved time again just how unpredictable it is.

"What happens next is really hard to know. We could see if numbers continue to go down to these low levels, that this becomes endemic, however, we can only give it that name when it becomes predictable, which Covid is far from as it continues to develop variants and sub-variants".

He maintained that although these numbers are promising, it is far from the time we can get complacent due to the strain that still exists on the New Zealand health system.

"We are definitely not out of the woods at all with this virus because it is still having a major health impact on New Zealand".