Most cases of Covid-19 are now detected via Rapid Antigen Tests, which can be self-administered. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Ministry of Health is set to release the latest Covid case numbers, a day after New Zealand ticked over the grim pandemic milestone of 100 deaths.

Four men and three women had died with the virus on Saturday, bringing New Zealand's total Covid death toll over 100, the ministry said.

It was the second day in a row of seven deaths, the highest daily toll in this country since the pandemic began.

The ministry said it was another reminder that the Omicron variant could still cause serious illness or death - either directly, or by its impact on other health conditions.

"Getting vaccinated and boosted will help to keep you out of hospital if you catch Covid-19 and could save your life."

In total 105 people have now died with Covid in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic.

And despite yesterday seeing a slight drop in cases - 18,699, down from 20,989 - the number of those in hospital is expected to rise, adding to the strain on the health system.

On Saturday there were 853 people in hospital with the virus, with an average age of 59. Seventeen of those people were in intensive care.

Auckland's case numbers appear to be plateauing, with 6077 cases yesterday. But outside the city numbers in other DHBs are expected to keep rising. Canterbury had more than 2000 new cases yesterday while Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Capital and Coast DHBs all clocked up more than 1000.

Those numbers are also not thought to be entirely accurate, with experts last week fearing some people were not recording their Rapid Antigen Test results.

Experts are also increasingly sounding the alarm about Long Covid - the catch-all term for a range of symptoms that can arise weeks or months after a person is infected with the virus.

Those symptoms can affect even people whose original illness was mild. While it's too early to know whether Omicron's Long Covid tail will be similar to previous strains of the virus, medical experts say infections should not be treated as trivial.

People should still avoid getting infected if possible and take time to recover if they do get sick.