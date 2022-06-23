Professor Ian Town says there is still much to be learned about Omicron and its variants. Video / Mark Mitchell

With many expected to travel around New Zealand to mark the first Matariki public holiday, people are being warned to prepare for a longer break away if they fall ill with Covid.

It comes as the Ministry of Health releases the latest Covid update at 1pm.

With the seven-day rolling average of community cases at 4873 yesterday - a fall of nearly 1000 cases compared with the same time last week - and 18 more deaths, people are being reminded to stay vigilant.

Health officials say while the long weekend is a great chance to get away and relax with whānau and friends, those heading away need plans in place in the event they contract the infection or are identified as a household contact of a case.

"You would need to self-isolate and likely remain wherever you test positive or become a household contact, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans," said the ministry.

It advises those who have used their own vehicle to travel, to return home to isolate, taking public health measures to ensure others aren't infected on the trip home.

This includes maintaining social distancing yourself from others, wearing a mask, keeping hands clean and dry and using self-service petrol stations for refuelling.

"However, if you have used public transport or travelled between islands, you won't be able to travel to isolate at your home. So it is important you have a plan and the ability to isolate where you are holidaying if you need to do so," said the ministry.

There are currently 33,732 active community cases of Covid-19. Health officials suspect around one-third of all cases are not being reported.

Yesterday there were 334 people in hospital with the virus, including four in intensive care.

The highest numbers of hospitalisations were in Auckland, Waitematā, Counties Manukau, and Canterbury.

The death toll rose to 1450 with the seven-day rolling average of daily reported deaths at 13.

The outbreak's long tail continues into winter as health bosses devise strategies to tackle possible future mutations of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health said it was very likely a new Covid-19 variant of concern would emerge within weeks or months.

A new "variants of concern" strategic framework has been developed, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said at yesterday's briefing to the Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall.

The new plan had five scenarios outlining the severity and immune-escape characteristics of various possible variants.

A worst-case scenario would involve a highly transmissible variant also capable of evading immune responses.

Meanwhile, the ministry said because of the Matariki public holiday on Friday there would be no update tomorrow.

But there would be the usual 1pm updates published over the long weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's statement will include the figures for Friday.