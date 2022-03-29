Focus live: Chris Hipkins gives Covid update

The Government is expected to field questions at 1pm about possible changes to advice about businesses choosing to keep vaccine mandates or certificates.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins will be fronting the press conference, where he will also be releasing the latest numbers associated with the Omicron outbreak.

It comes after the darkest day of the pandemic so far yesterday, when a record 34 deaths were reported, and a top Covid-19 modeller warns we could have 10 to 12 deaths a day for weeks to come.

Epidemic modeller Professor Michael Plank told TVNZ's Breakfast this morning experts have been surprised about how the Covid Omicron variant wave has behaved in different regions, in terms of timing, particularly in Auckland and Canterbury.

Yesterday's 17,148 Covid community cases continued a decline for the seven-day rolling average to 15,565, compared with 17,020 last Tuesday.

Yesterday, 842 people were in hospital across the country and 26 in ICU - both rates that remained relatively steady as hospitalisations lagged behind case numbers.

The reduction in case numbers was most pronounced in Auckland. More than 4000 cases were reported there last Monday and about 2300 yesterday.

Canterbury and South Canterbury combined had a higher average than Auckland, and it had increased since last week.

Plank said the Auckland-Canterbury comparison is that they are quite different stages of the outbreak.

Auckland had a very high peak around about three weeks ago. Those numbers had come down a lot now, he told TVNZ's Breakfast.

It looked like Covid cases in Canterbury had also peaked, he said.

On deaths, Plank said the way a Covid death is defined is a death within 28 days of a positive test result.

"You've got that four-week period after a positive test when...those deaths are going to still be happening," he said.

Plank noted there was also a lag from cases to hospitalisations and those hospitalisations that led to death.

"Unfortunately, we will continue to see deaths - probably around the current rate, sort of around about 10 or 12 a day a day for the next few weeks - before it, hopefully, starts to taper off."

On vaccinations, Plank said those with the booster shot helped hugely to protect people from becoming severely ill, if they contracted Covid-19.

University of Otago epidemiologist professor Michael Baker said New Zealand's daily Covid-related deaths per million over a seven-day rolling average were now higher than in the US, which was about a month out from its Omicron peak.

"At the moment, New Zealand's mortality is moving into the middle or upper range for a high-income country with the exception of Hong Kong, which is extremely high.

"For the first time now, our daily mortality rate has passed the United States. We won't be in that range for very long, maybe a week or two. It's still a shock for us."

On March 27, the US' daily mortality rate was 2.3 and New Zealand's was 1.9.

Taking into account yesterday's moving average of 15 deaths, Baker said New Zealand's rate had passed that of the US and now sat at 2.9.

The US mortality rate with Omicron peaked around the first week of February this year at close to 8 deaths per million.

Its highest mortality rate in the pandemic overall was in January 2021 when it was over 10 deaths per million with the first variant, and before the vaccine rollout had ramped up.