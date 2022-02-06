There are 208 Covid-19 cases today - a dip on yesterday's 243 cases, a record number of infections. Video / NZ Herald

A New Zealander in MIQ says he has begun a hunger strike after his application to spend his quarantine period next to his dying father was refused.

Australian-based Kurt Lehndorf, whose father Des has cancer, said tonight he had not eaten or drank in over 50 hours.

He arrived in the country on February 2 after learning his father's condition was deteriorating.

Kurt Lehndorf (left) visited his father (centre) last July and returned to Australia two days before the border was shut. Photo / Supplied

"My dad is such a superman, I expected him to live to 100, so to be told at 72 that it was terminal was pretty devastating."

On February 4, Lehndorf said his father's condition worsened, which is when he decided to take a stand.

"I also realised at that time I needed to make my own process, I didn't have many tools at my disposal so I decided I would undertake a hunger and fluid strike."

He said he would do whatever it took to see his father and that a hunger strike was his last resort.

"I wanted them [MIQ] to see it's something I'm serious about and to allow me to spend the rest of my quarantine period, which is now six days, at my father's property, isolating at my father's bedside."

Like many New Zealanders in MIQ, Lehndorf applied to spend the rest of his quarantine time out of MIQ. However, he was instead granted a temporary visit to see his father, possibly for the last time.

But he does not know when or for how long he will be able to see his father. While friends and family are concerned for Lehndorf's wellbeing, he said they understood why he was taking a stand.

"I'm running on adrenaline, to be honest. I'm okay when I'm lying down but it's getting pretty late in the piece now so I'm starting to feel really thirsty, lethargic and nauseous.

"I know you can't survive without fluids forever but I don't have any other choice. This is my father, I love him with all my heart and I need to do whatever to see him and simply sending a letter to MIQ is pointless."

Lehndorf said he had been told by an MIQ staff member he would receive a call from the facility manager. He had received phone calls from nurses to ask how he was feeling but had not been visited for a health check.

Lehndorf said he would not stop until he got what he wanted.

"I'm just embarrassed to be a New Zealander. I can't wait to throw my passport in the rubbish at the airport in Brisbane."