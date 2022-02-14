Another record number of daily infections has hit New Zealand, with 981 new Covid-19 cases in the community today. Video / NZ Herald

A journalist in the Parliamentary Press Gallery has tested positive for Covid-19 in a rapid antigen test today and is getting a PCR test to confirm the result.

The positive result came out at a RATs training session for the Press Gallery at Parliament today - and as a precaution all other journalists in the room at the time cannot attend the PM's post-Cabinet press conference.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the rapid antigen tests were yet to be confirmed with PCR tests.

"I want to acknowledge they (RATs) are not always 100 per cent accurate," Ardern said at the start of the press conference where she revealed that the second phase of the latest pandemic response would start at 11.59 tomorrow night.

The phase of "greater self-management" follows after today's record case numbers of 981 new infections, Ardern said.

Under the Government's three-phase plan for the outbreak, it was expected phase 2 would kick in once numbers topped 1000 daily cases.

Ardern said earlier today that businesses should start preparing for phase 2 coming in the next few days, especially those using the close contacts exemption scheme.