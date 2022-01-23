January 23 2022 PM Jacinda Ardern today announced a three-stage plan to combat Omicron - with further details to be revealed on Wednesday.

January 23 2022 PM Jacinda Ardern today announced a three-stage plan to combat Omicron - with further details to be revealed on Wednesday.

OMICRON OUTBREAK: THE LATEST

* 'It's no one's fault': Omicron-linked wedding venue calls for support for families involved

* 'Health workforce 'emergency': 1500 more hospital docs, 1400 GPs and 12,000 nurses needed

* New Omicron protocols could see whānau isolating for up to 24 days

* The common Omicron symptom that could be warning you're infected

* What we know about the three-staged approach to combat Omicron

* 'We are safe': Hospo hits back at claims bars and restaurants are high risk

* Cutting booster wait now could spare worse Omicron peak - expert

* Shift to Red: Business leaders frustrated as Robertson offers no new support

Health officials are searching for how Omicron got into the community as New Zealand returns to a more restrictive way of life aimed at preventing transmission.

From midnight, the country moved into the red traffic light setting in response to nine Covid cases in Motueka being confirmed as Omicron after visiting Auckland.

The connection between the nine cases and the border was not yet known, leading health officials to believe the highly transmissable variant was circulating in Auckland and potentially in the Nelson region.

The announcement came with a plea from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to the unvaccinated to get their first dose, and to the vaccinated to get boosted, with just 55 per cent of eligible Kiwis having taken up the booster jab.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Motueka cases attended a wedding in Auckland on the weekend of January 15, along with a funeral, an amusement park and the Sky Tower in the following days - events which had well over 100 people present.

Auckland Airport's domestic terminal and a rest home in Flat Bush have been added to a growing list of locations of interest, including three sites in the Nelson region.

A fully vaccinated staffer at the Summerset by the Park retirement village, associated with the Motueka cases, had tested positive - closing the facility to visitors and prompting widespread testing.

It followed news of an Air New Zealand staffer who caught the virus after travelling on one of several flights taken by the Motueka cases.

Ardern, speaking at an unscheduled press conference in Wellington yesterday, predicted the country could stay in red for "some weeks", with much still unknown about the highly transmissible variant's spread to date.

"We have judged that the risk of undetected transmission is considered to be high," director general of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield added.

Red descends on New Zealand again as Omicron circulates in Auckland and possibly Nelson/Marlborough. Photo / Alex Burton

The shift to red comes only 24 days after Auckland moved to the orange setting, which enabled unlimited gathering sizes for the vaccinated.

The pain would be felt more keenly by Northlanders, having only spent 48 hours in orange after lagging vaccination levels left them in red until last week.

• LISTEN LIVE TO NEWSTALK ZB:

* 7.15am: Nelson Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Al Boswijk

* 7.37am: Auckland University supply chain expert David Robb

Ardern said the Government's three-phase plan for Omicron would be detailed on Wednesday.

Previewing the plan, Ardern said phase 1 - used when the country registered up to 1000 daily cases - would consist of similar isolation and contact tracing mechanisms used for Delta, with the integration of tools including rapid antigen testing.

National Party leader Chris Luxon. Photo / Dean Purcell

In phase 2, the focus would be on identifying those who were at greater risk of severe illness from Omicron.

The third phase, enacted when New Zealand saw thousands of daily cases, would see changes to contact tracing, the definition of contacts, and isolation requirements.

Some business leaders weren't happy with the delay of more detail and requested clarity.

"It's not particularly clear who should be isolated and when and the fact there will be announcements in three stages is disappointing," Business NZ chief executive Kirk Hope said.

Businesses and the self-employed would be able to access existing support, including the $359 per week per worker short-term absence payments and Leave Support Scheme ($600 per week for full-timers, $359 per week for part-timers), and that Inland Revenue, at the IRD Commissioner's discretion, would continue to offer leeway to businesses hit by the pandemic.

Some health experts felt the Government's move to red hadn't gone far enough, including infectious diseases expert Siouxsie Wiles.

While limits under red would reduce the number of people that can be in one place, Wiles said airborne spread still posed a high risk, particularly at hospitality venues – even with some masking and social distancing requirements in place.

"It's still high risk if you're in an indoor environment where people are not wearing masks ... we have seen large numbers of reports of transmission in places like that," she said.

"What it means is that everyone is going to have to be making judgments on both the level of risk, but also potentially how serious that might be for them and their family – especially if they have a family member who is immuno-compromised in some way."

Infectious diseases expert Dr Siouxsie Wiles. Photo / NZME

She would have preferred to have seen a system in place, such as click and collect, that meant those venues didn't pose a high transmission risk.

National Party leader Chris Luxon took aim at the Government, criticising what he considered to be a poorly planned response to Omicron.

"We've been slow on rollout, we've been slow on vaccine boosters," Luxon said.

"We've been slow on ICU beds," he added.

Luxon said rapid antigen tests were needed urgently, and the country currently had fewer than one such testing kit per person in New Zealand.