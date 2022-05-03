Wealth tax confusion, the pressure on our nurses during lockdown revealed and how much more women could earn from pay gap reporting in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Wealth tax confusion, the pressure on our nurses during lockdown revealed and how much more women could earn from pay gap reporting in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The seven-day rolling average of daily Covid-19 case numbers has fallen by around 1000 since last week as the downward trajectory of the outbreak continues.

The Ministry of Health will release today's case numbers in a statement at 1pm.

Yesterday there 6636 new cases in the community and seven people died with the virus - this brings the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 757.

The seven-day rolling day average of deaths was 11.

There were 480 people in hospital, including 12 in ICU or HDU.

Yesterday, a second person who travelled from overseas was found to have the BA.4 variant of Omicron.

Both of the border identified cases with the sub-variant are isolating at home.

The variant has been reported in southern Africa and Europe, and in New South Wales, the ministry said in a statement.

"The arrival of this sub-variant in New Zealand is not unexpected.

"At this stage, the public health settings already in place to manage other Omicron variants are assessed to be appropriate for managing BA.4 and no changes are required."

Today, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins revealed details to the Herald of two new voluntary systems that will roll out as the existing vaccine pass system fades away.

By June 1, a new vaccine pass system will be unveiled and it will take into account booster doses.

Meanwhile, a new online personal vaccine journal will be established where people will likely be able to access flu, MMR and possibly other vaccine histories.

The new vaccine pass system should be ready by the start of next month for people who still want to use vaccine-checking tools.

"People want to have a way to verify their vaccination status for a variety of reasons," Hipkins said. "Certainly, vaccination is a big issue in the disability community."

Hipkins said the new system could be useful for people who might want to verify vaccination status to a potential employer. "They're not going to be used in the foreseeable future in the way that they were previously, for hospitality and all those sorts of things."

All existing My Vaccine Passes expire six months from issue, or on June 1.

Hipkins said the Government was also working on a self-service system where people could access flu, MMR, and other vaccine histories.

That new system should be available as more New Zealanders started planning overseas travel.

Some countries require multiple vaccinations. Hipkins said the second new system would be useful for people who wanted to quickly access vaccine histories.

"Up until now they've typically had to ring their GP practice to find out."

Tetanus might be included in the self-service model but that had not been decided yet.