Green MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere has resigned her shadow portfolios after breaching Covid isolation rules. Photo / Doug Sherring

Green Party MP Elizabeth Kerekere has resigned her Covid-19 Response portfolio "with immediate effect" and has apologised for breaching pandemic restrictions.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Kerekere said she had travelled from her home in Tairāwhiti to Wellington despite being a household contact of a Covid-infected person.

"I wish to apologise for breaking Covid-19 restrictions. On Friday 11 March, a member of my household tested positive for Covid-19. On Sunday 13 March, after testing negative for three consecutive days, I flew from my home in Tairāwhiti to Wellington," she said.

"Today I have resigned my Covid-19 Response portfolio with immediate effect, and I will not hold the Health portfolio or sit on the Health Select Committee until further notice.

"I apologise profusely to my constituents, whānau, and colleagues for my mistake, and to everyone who is making huge sacrifices to follow rules that are designed to keep us all safe.

"I am also sorry for adding to the risk and stress that our healthcare and essential workers on the front line continue to experience two years into a pandemic. As always, I acknowledge our Māori, Pasifika and community providers, who have worked tirelessly to support our hard-to-reach communities."

Kerekere is a first-term MP who last year led a record-breaking petition to ban conversion therapy, sparking the Government into action.

She was also a member of the Health and te pae oranga legislation select committees.

"I also want to acknowledge people who have underlying health conditions or are immunocompromised. I know you are also feeling the compounding effects of this pandemic and are making difficult individual choices every day to stay safe.

"I have discussed my mistake with the Green Party Caucus and our co-leaders, and apologised to them also. I should have known better.

"The Green Party will continue to push for an equitable response to the Covid-19 pandemic and for Māori and Pasifika health providers to have the resources they need to keep their communities safe.

"I do not want my mistake to distract from this important kaupapa."