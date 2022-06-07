Health Minister Andrew Little said approximately 850,000 New Zealanders were expected to be eligible for the second booster shot. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Health Minister Andrew Little said approximately 850,000 New Zealanders were expected to be eligible for the second booster shot. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government is introducing a Bill to amend legislation so hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people can access a second Covid-19 booster.

In late May, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced plans to roll out a second booster dose to people who were at high risk of getting very sick from Covid-19 but signalled that legislative changes were needed.

Health Minister Andrew Little said today the Bill would go to the Health select committee and be reported back on June 20, and would be considered by the House again that week.

The booster was voluntary and the amendment would allow all vaccinators to administer the dose without a prescription.

The proposed eligible groups are:

• People aged 65 years and over

• Māori and Pacific peoples aged 50 years and over

• Residents of aged care and disability care facilities

• Severely immunocompromised people

Little said the majority of people in these groups would become eligible from July on advice that six months was an appropriate gap between doses.

"The amendments make it easier to get a second booster dose for those without ready access to a GP and apply to around 850,000 people who are at high risk of getting very sick from Covid-19."

Associate Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall said a booster was particularly important for the most at risk as winter approached.

Associate Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"These changes enable second booster doses to be widely available at vaccination sites and able to be administered by all vaccinators.

"There is sufficient Pfizer vaccine in stock with current supply sitting at around two million doses."

The proposal to reduce the eligibility age for older Māori and Pacific peoples recognised they were disproportionately affected in the Omicron outbreak and were at greater risk of hospitalisation and severe disease from Covid-19, Verrall said.

University of Auckland vaccinologist Associate Professor Helen Petousis-Harris told Newstalk ZB she was "super pleased" about the development.

"We now know from experience overseas that the additional booster can make quite a big difference in terms of infection and illness and also the fact this has been extended to other groups, and lowering that age for Māori and Pacific, is really good news."