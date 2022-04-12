Glass recycling collections will resume in Wellington from Monday 18 April. Photo / Supplied

Glass recycling collections will resume in Wellington on Monday after five weeks without the service due to crews being unwell with Covid-19.

Wellington City Council reported this morning all drivers were now on the road to recovery and raring to go.

Residents have been asked to drip feed any stockpiled glass they have where possible.

"We are expecting high levels of glass, and don't want to inundate the processing plant, so ask residents to put it out in stages to help manage volumes or drop it off for free at the Recycling Centre at Southern Landfill", the council said.

Glass recycling hasn't been collected in the capital since March 8 and some residents have left their recycling crates out on the street for weeks.

Yesterday there were 11,063 new community cases of Covid-19 across the county, 622 hospitalisations and 16 deaths.

Three of those deaths were from the Wellington region.

Of the new cases, there were 683 in the Capital and Coast District Health Board area.

The council warned there might be further changes to services at short notice with Omicron still in the community.

"Please keep checking our website wellington.govt.nz and sign up to our e-newsletters and social media channels for the latest updates on rubbish and recycling collections – and all other Council services, events, facilities and information.

"Check the recycling calendar to see if it's glass collection week in your street, and remember, clean bottles and jars, remove the lids, and only the official green glass crates will be collected."

Co-mingled recycling services continue to operate business as usual.