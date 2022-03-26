The latest Covid case numbers are due at 1pm, as well as an update on hospitalisations and deaths. Photo / Bevan Conley

Four people have died with Covid, and there are 10,239 new community cases today, the Ministry of Health says.

There are 848 people in hospital with the virus, including 28 in intensive care.

Two men and two women have died with Covid-19, bringing New Zealand's total pandemic death toll to 258.

One of the people was in their 80s and three were in their 90s. One was from Auckland, two from Wellington and one from the Otago-Southland region.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid deaths is now 12.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with their whānau and friends at this sad time," the Ministry said. "Out of respect, we will be making no further comment."

While the number of people in hospital was slightly up on Saturday, it remained considerably lower than the peak of more than 1000 cases five days ago - which the ministry said was "encouraging".

"This reflects the decrease in hospitalisations across Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty, some of the first regions to be affected by Omicron."

People were urged to get up to date with their vaccinations, including being boosted. A booster would restore the vaccine's effectiveness against Omicron to 90 per cent, after it declined following a second dose.

Being fully vaccinated and booster was the best protection for people and their whānau. Those most at risk were often older family members and those with co-morbidities such as asthma, diabetes and other long-term conditions.

People who had had Covid should wait three months before getting a booster, but should book their vaccination now, the Ministry said.

Across New Zealand 72.6 per cent of eligible people have been boosted, though the rate is just 57.8 per cent for Māori and 59.3 per cent for Pacific peoples.

For children aged 5-11, 53.9 per cent have had their first dose and 14.2 per cent have had their second.

However just 34.8 per cent of Māori children in that age group have had a first dose and 6.5 per cent have had a second, while for Pacific children the rate is 47 per cent and 7.4 per cent.

Yesterday 2,921 people got their booster shot, while 92 people had a first dose of the vaccine, 179 had their second, and five had their third primary shot.

Among kids aged 5-11, 364 got their first shot and 7,157 got their second.

The new community cases of the virus were in Northland (382), Auckland (1,886), Waikato (913), Bay of Plenty (617), Lakes (308), Hawke's Bay (541), MidCentral (493), Whanganui (223), Taranaki (431), Tairāwhiti (135), Wairarapa (105), Capital and Coast (692), Hutt Valley (349), Nelson Marlborough (405), Canterbury (1,750), South Canterbury (199), Southern (772), and West Coast (36). The location of two cases was unknown.

There were also 33 cases at the border.

The 848 people in hospital are in Northland (33), North Shore (133), Middlemore (188), Auckland (144), Waikato (65), Bay of Plenty (34), Lakes (10), Tairāwhiti (3), Hawke's Bay (45), Taranaki (11), Whanganui (7), MidCentral (21), Hutt Valley (15), Capital and Coast (32), Wairarapa (4), Nelson Marlborough (17), Canterbury (53), South Canterbury (4), West Coast (1) and Southern (28).

The average age of those in hospital is 58.

In the northern region, 90 of those in hospital aren't vaccinated, 15 are only partly immunised, 149 are double vaccinated and 184 are boosted, while the vaccination status of 20 people is not known.

The ministry said almost 3.5 per cent of over-12s in the region were unvaccinated, yet they made up 17.1 per cent of those in hospital for whom vaccine status was known - making them almost five times over-represented in hospital figures.

Of today's 10,239 new cases, 215 were detected through PCR testing and 10,024 were through Rapid Antigen Testing (RATs).

In the last 24 hours, 2,225 PCR tests were performed and 20,061 RAT results were reported.

Yesterday the ministry reported 20 people had died with Covid in the previous 24 hours. The youngest was aged in their 40s, the oldest in their 90s.

Eleven of those who died were in Auckland and Waikato with the rest spread across the country.

Yesterday there were also 841 people in hospital and 27 in intensive care, with 14,175 new cases. Hospitalisations continue to fall, which was "encouraging", the Ministry of Health said.

However, the seven-day rolling average of deaths is 13, and that number continues to rise.

New Zealand's total Covid-related deaths now stand at 254 since the start of the pandemic.

The grim death toll came on the same day Covid rules were relaxed. Scanning in is no longer required, and gathering limits have been lifted for outdoor activities while 200 people are allowed indoors as long as vaccine passes are used.

Vaccine passes will no longer be required from April 5.

The lifting of restrictions has led one top doctor to speak out, warning the return of crowds at rugby games and other gatherings will lead to a spike in cases.

And while many people will be relishing a return to socialising and gathering, there are concerns the easing of restrictions will force some people to become more isolated, with worrying repercussions for their wellbeing.

Immunocompromised people - including those with disabilities and the elderly - have voiced fears that they are at highest risk from any increased spread caused by changing the rules.

With Omicron circulating widely in the community, many are choosing to isolate further to avoid becoming infected, or to keep vulnerable household members safe.