New Zealand

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Food demand soars as virus hits with thousands struggling

9 minutes to read
Simone Gibson from Good Neighbour. In the last week, 271 households including several large households, some with 19 people in them, have needed support.

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

A solo mum of two who struggled to afford food and nappies when she had to isolate is among thousands doing it tough as Omicron rages.

Half of those needing foodbank support had never used

