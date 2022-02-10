In the last 24 hours, 27,425 Covid-19 tests have been taken across the country. Photo / Michael Craig

In the last 24 hours, 27,425 Covid-19 tests have been taken across the country. Photo / Michael Craig

New Zealand's locations of interest span flights and airport precincts, restaurants, tourist attractions, gyms and more - as 306 new community cases are reported by health officials today.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed the first community case in the Southern DHB region today - in Queenstown - and urged anyone who lives in or visited the area recently to check the locations of interest list.

At 2pm, My Thai Lounge Queenstown and a Jetstar flight from Wellington to Auckland were added as locations of interest with everyone there at the relevant times and dates deemed close contacts.

A new time and date for Auckland's Des Traditions Restaurant in Mt Roskill was also added.

2pm update

- Flight JQ252 Wellington to Auckland : Monday, February 7, 8.40am-9.30am. Passengers seated in rows 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 are close contacts and need to self-isolate, get tested immediately and again on day five.

- My Thai Lounge, Queenstown : Friday, February 4, 7.30pm-8.30pm. Close contact. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after exposure.

- Des Traditions Restaurant, Mt Roskill : Monday, January 31, 11.40am-10pm. Close contact. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after exposure.

1pm update

- Lone Star Gisborne : Sunday, February 6, 6:30pm-9.00pm. Close contact. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after exposure.

12pm update

- Des Tradition Restaurant, Mt Roskill : Tuesday, February 01, 11.40am-10pm. Close contact. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after exposure.

- Des Tradition Restaurant, Mt Roskill : Wednesday, February 2. 11.40am-10pm. Close contact. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after exposure.

- Skyline Gondola Queenstown : Saturday, February 5. 3.30pm-5.45pm. Self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

11am update

- Flight NZ614 Queenstown to Auckland : Sunday, February 6. 9.19am-11.03am. Close contact. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

- Queenstown Airport Frankton : Sunday, February 6. 8.45am-9.15am. Self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed.