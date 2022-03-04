Three per cent of New Zealand's population are currently active cases, of which there are 152,358. Video / NZ Herald

Continuing large student gatherings and other "extremely dangerous" behaviour in the student precinct during Covid-19 red traffic light restrictions has been labelled "reckless" by Dunedin police.

The University of Otago said an investigation had begun into one particular party, held on Thursday night, but said the vast majority of students were being well behaved.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said there were several large student gatherings in North Dunedin on Thursday night, including one in which a student received a gash on her head after being hit by a bottle.

"It's disappointing that they [the parties] are still going on like that, despite the risks of spreading Covid-19.

"It's reckless behaviour. They're not having a greater appreciation of the situation and they are continuing to spread it, endangering themselves and others in the city."

He said it was hoped those who wanted to party had had that chance, and would now be turning their minds to their studies, but that was not happening.

A second-year University of Otago student, who declined to be named, said the majority of the students attending the parties had already had Covid-19.

Many of them only had mild symptoms, so they did not believe it was harmful and were not worried about spreading it.

"I contracted Covid in the middle of February. Most of us got it really early and have done our 10 days' isolation, and scientists are saying it is very unlikely that we will get it again within the next month.

"So most of us have brushed it off.

"When I had it, I just had a couple of fevers and a headache — that was the worst of it."

He said the students were concerned about spreading it to more vulnerable people in Dunedin, so they were only holding the parties in the student area with attempted caps of about 100 people.

"We're staying mindful of the people we could affect, so we just stay in places like Castle St."

He believed those students who had not had Covid-19 yet were staying away from the parties so they did not spread the virus.

Bond said Dunedin police would continue to enforce the restrictions because Covid-19 was still in the student community.

He said officers were called to Clyde St, North Dunedin, about 10pm on Thursday night, where 100 to 150 students had gathered and were creating disorder.

"Police attended and dispersed the crowd, who then moved around the corner to another location."

He said officers managed to disperse the second congregation without any issues.

Later, at 11.25pm, police were called to another large student party in Castle St, where a 19-year-old female was hit on the head with a bottle, causing a cut to her head.

Bond said the bottle was thrown into a crowd but no suspects were identified.

Police drove her to Dunedin Hospital for treatment.

"It's disappointing that large gatherings are still taking place, and throwing bottles into a crowd is extremely dangerous," he said.

A University of Otago spokeswoman said Campus Watch staff had reported the large social gathering in Clyde St.

"If it is identified that University of Otago students are central to this Clyde St event and gathering guidelines were not abided by, then they will be dealt with under the Student Code of Conduct.

"However, generally last night [Thursday], Campus Watch staff reported most students were well behaved."

"While there have been instances over the past couple of weeks of some students not doing the right thing, the vast majority are."