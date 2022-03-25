March 25 2022 There are 15,871 new community Covid cases today and 13 new deaths. As rules relax from tonight, new figures show there are 899 people in hospital, with 27 of them in intensive care.

March 25 2022 There are 15,871 new community Covid cases today and 13 new deaths. As rules relax from tonight, new figures show there are 899 people in hospital, with 27 of them in intensive care.

An organisation that supplies thousands of Kiwis with mask exemptions is stopping due to the "discrimination" fuelled by confusion over mask-wearing rules.

The Disabled Persons Assembly (DPA) was one of a small number of other national disabled people's groups that were tasked by the Ministry of Health to distribute mask exemptions.

Face masks are not necessary if you have a physical or mental health illness, or a condition or disability that makes wearing a face mask unsuitable.

Under the Covid-19 public health order, people are not required to provide proof of their exemption.

In 2020, the Ministry of Health developed an exemption card that could be used as a tool to communicate a person's exemption from mask-wearing, which could be applied for through organisations including the DPA.

"However it is increasingly referred to, or demanded to be seen, as 'proof' of exemption," DPA chief executive Prudence Walker said.

"The card was never designed to be used in this way, and the existence of the card appears now to be adding to the widespread misunderstanding of the fact that face-covering exemptions exist in the public health order and no proof is required."

Disabled Persons Assembly chief executive Prudence Walker. Photo / Supplied

Walker claimed this misunderstanding had led to discrimination of those legitimately exempt, including people with sensory sensitivities, mental health conditions, those who have experienced trauma, and people with physical conditions such as respiratory disorders.

"We have been calling for over six months for a public education campaign to ensure that people who are exempt under the public health order are not further marginalised, however this has not happened.

"If anything, the misunderstanding appears to be growing."

In late January, the NZ Herald revealed thousands of parents had applied for mask exemptions for their children ahead of the school year, believing they were necessary proof.

Walker said she had campaigned for further leadership from the Government on the issue but having seen little change, she had decided to stop distributing exemptions.

"Continuing to send out exemption cards while there are still misconceptions about their purpose appears to be perpetuating confusion about face-covering exemptions.

"DPA has therefore made the difficult decision to stop distribution of the cards.

"We advised the Ministry of Health early in February that we would be no longer distributing the cards, and will stop distribution of the cards at the end of this month."

A man wears a mask down an Auckland street. Photo / Alex Burton

While many Covid-19 restrictions had been repealed recently, mask-wearing would remain largely for indoor settings.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the Government was considering ways to ensure people knew a card was not required to prove they were exempt.

They said any change to the health order would be considered after decisions were made on how face mask exemptions would operate.

"The rules around face masks were originally based on a high-trust model," the spokesperson said.

"The Government is looking at how well it is working and looking for any improvements that might be possible."

The Ministry of Health would be taking over the exemption duties previously done by DPA and would soon have instructions on how to apply online.