The Ministry of Health recorded 24 Covid-related deaths in New Zealand on Wednesday. Video / Mark Mitchell / NZ Herald

Twenty-four more Covid-19 related deaths were reported by health authorities yesterday, as the total number linked to the virus reached 141.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced 19,452 community cases of Covid-19. There were 971 people in hospitals around the country, including 21 people receiving intensive care treatment.

Sixteen of yesterday's reported deaths had occurred over the past three weeks while eight people had died on Tuesday. Delays in the reporting of the deaths could be linked to people dying with, rather than of Covid-19, and the virus being discovered after they had died.

Eight had died at aged residential care. Overall, the average age of the people whose deaths were announced yesterday was 79 and this has been increasing over the past week.

"At this point in the outbreak, we are seeing increasing numbers of people dying with Omicron. Sadly, this trend is not unexpected, and our thoughts are with the families of these people," the ministry said.

The average time people were spending in Northern region (Auckland and Northland) hospitals was also growing while the average age was increasing, the ministry said, indicating those being admitted were more likely to be vulnerable because of their older age and pre-existing non-Covid health conditions.

Yesterday, 971 people were in Northland (25), North Shore (174), Middlemore (243), Auckland (205), Waikato (73), Bay of Plenty (39), Lakes (13), Tairāwhiti (2), Hawke's Bay (30), Taranaki (14), MidCentral (19), Hutt Valley (26), Capital and Coast (39), Wairarapa (5), Nelson Marlborough (12), Canterbury (37), South Canterbury (2) and Southern (13) hospitals.

The community cases announced yesterday were in Northland (661), Auckland (5318), Waikato (1834), Bay of Plenty (1347), Lakes (584), Hawke's Bay (1049), MidCentral (802), Whanganui (231), Taranaki (663), Tairāwhiti (370), Wairarapa (208), Capital and Coast (1308), Hutt Valley (780), Nelson Marlborough (487), Canterbury (2385), South Canterbury (184), Southern (1203) and the West Coast (30).

The location of seven of the cases was unknown, the ministry said.

University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said there had been three case number peaks in New Zealand, starting with Auckland which appeared to peak almost two weeks ago.

This was followed a week later by locations near the city, such as Waikato, Northland and the Bay of Plenty, as well as Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley DHB regions further south.

"Now we are seeing the rest of the North Island and the South Island catching up, another week after that. We are seeing, in a sense, three peaks."

Hospitalisation figures in Auckland also looked like they may have peaked but these rates were still increasing for the rest of the country – however the rise generally was slowing.

"The rest of New Zealand, I think we expect it to keep rising because of the lag time," Baker said.

"Auckland now tells us what the rest of the country can expect in terms of the size of this pandemic wave. It does give us an indication that the hospitals can manage it, and ICUs, but it is a real strain."

As of yesterday, 95.3 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and older had been double vaccinated and 72.8 per cent of those due their booster had received it.

For Māori, 88 per cent have received two doses and 59.3 per cent of those eligible have been boosted.

For Pacific peoples, these figures were 96.4 per cent and 59.7 per cent, respectively.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the country was "ready to welcome the world back" after receiving advice it was safe to bring forward the next stage of the border reopening plan to usher in tourists.

Professor Michael Baker said Auckland's outbreak curve provided an indication of the pattern other curves around the country could follow. Photo / Supplied

Vaccinated Australians, including permanent residents, will be able to come to New Zealand without isolating from 11.59pm on Tuesday, April 12. Fully vaccinated travellers from visa-waiver countries will be able to enter the country from 11.59pm on May 1.

University of Otago immunologist and associate dean (Pacific) Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu said we needed to do everything we could to slow the spread of the virus while people got boosted and children were vaccinated.

"It is important to note that Pacific peoples currently make up 21 per cent of Covid-19 cases and 38 per cent of all hospitalisations."

Children, tamariki and tamaiki and rangatahi aged 19 years and under made up nearly one third (31 per cent) of those affected by the current outbreak and 12 per cent of all hospitalisations, Sika-Paotonu said.

By yesterday, 53.5 per cent of eligible children aged 5-11 had received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. These figures for Māori and Pacific children were 34.1 per cent and 46.3 per cent, respectively.

Professor Michael Plank, of Te Pūnaha Matatini and the University of Canterbury, said reopening the border with no quarantine was "a huge milestone" but it didn't mean the pandemic was over.

"We can't completely forget about Covid-19 and we still need a toolbox of sustainable measures to control transmission of the virus in the community."

However, New Zealand now had comparable levels of infection as other countries meaning border restrictions were no longer an effective tool for reducing community transmission, Plank said.

Senior lecturer at Auckland University's Centre for Computational Evolution and School of Computer Science Dr David Welch said with the large rise in the number of travellers coming into the country, New Zealand could expect to see any new major variants that arise internationally to spread here fairly quickly.

"We will no longer have the luxury of time to watch and prepare as any new variants take hold overseas."

Local surveillance efforts, including genomic surveillance of variants circulating in the community, needed to be increased and improved, he said.

Dr Sika-Paotonu said overseas travellers entering New Zealand who hadn't had their booster shot should be encouraged to have it.

"Even with our highly vaccinated population in Aotearoa New Zealand, it will be difficult to prevent likely rapid spread of a new SARS-CoV-2 variant if it is capable of evading the protection given by currently-available Covid-19 vaccines."