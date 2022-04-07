A ward at Southland Hospital has been closed after several patients have tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Allison Beckham

A ward at Southland Hospital has been closed after several patients have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Southern District Health Board (SDHB) confirmed the cases in its daily Southern area update this afternoon.

After patients in the assessment, treatment and rehabilitation (ATR) ward were discovered to be Covid positive the ward was closed to visitors and admissions, it said.

"The origin of the infection is unknown and is currently under investigation."

All infection, prevention and control measures are in place.

All ward staff were undertaking rapid antigen tests before each shift and patients on the ward will undergo PCR testing on days 3 and 6, the update said.

Patients who have been discovered as Covid-19 positive through PCR testing have been moved to the Covid-19 ward in Southland Hospital.

"Affected patients and their whānau are being kept informed of the situation and visiting will be allowed on compassionate grounds via ward approval. The SDHB apologise for the inconvenience to visitors and patients, but this action is necessary to minimise any further Covid-19 spread within the hospital and protect visitors and patients on the ward.

"The SDHB would like to remind all visitors to Southland Hospital that it is important that they do not visit if they are household contacts or know that they have been a recent close contact of a positive Covid-19 case. If you are unwell, please stay home until you are better and if you have tested positive, please stay home until you have fully recovered.

"Invercargill and the wider Southland district are experiencing a spike in Covid-19 cases in the community."

The announcement of the outbreak on the ward came as the SDHB gave a breakdown of where today's new Covid-19 cases were loacted.

A ward at Southland Hospital has been closed after several patients have tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / ODT

There are currently 20 people with Covid-19 in Southern hospitals.

Eleven are in Dunedin Hospital, eight are in Southand Hospital and one is at Dunstan Hospital.

Ministry of Health data shows there are currently 7915 active cases in the South.

Of today's 11,634 new cases, 1157 were in the SDHB area.

The SDHB revealed this afternoon where today's new cases were located:

• 94 new cases in Central Otago

• 54 new cases in Clutha

• 381 new cases in Dunedin

• 50 new cases in Gore

• 263 new cases in Invercargill

• 162 new cases in Queenstown-Lakes

• 92 new cases in Southland

• 60 new cases in Waitaki

• <5 were unknown

The number of active cases by council area are:

• 604 active cases in Central Otago

• 369 active cases in Clutha

• 2339 active cases in Dunedin

• 330 active cases in Gore

• 1919 active cases in Invercargill

• 1109 active cases in Queenstown-Lakes

• 799 active cases in Southland

• 440 active cases in Waitaki

• <5 were unknown