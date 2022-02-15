Gore Main School principal Glenn Puna. Photo / Sandy Eggleston

A Gore Main School class is self-isolating after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend.

The news comes after Musselburgh School in Dunedin was the first school in the South to be hit by a positive Covid case among its pupils.

Gore Main School principal Glenn Puna said three teachers, two teacher aides and about 25 pupils at the primary school were sent home on Monday.

"We're in that real funny period of waiting for results.

"We're quietly confident that we might have been able to minimise the impact on the rest of the school but time will tell."

None of the affected class members were showing any symptoms.

It was school as usual for everyone else.

Gore Preschool has been shut as a precaution after a visitor later tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Sandy Eggleston

Since the Red traffic light setting was implemented the school had procedures to limit the contact the senior and junior school pupils had.

''We were trying to keep the groups separated as much as we could anticipating that this would eventually come."

Meanwhile, Gore Preschool has been shut as a precaution after a visitor later tested positive for Covid-19.

The centre was shut yesterday morning following advice from the Ministry of Education.

Manager Sonya Milne said at this stage there were no cases among staff or pupils.



The staff and pupils who were in the same area as the visitor have been deemed close contacts and were being tested.

"All the results we have back so far are negative which is great.

"This to be fair was more precautionary to really ensure the well-being of all staff and all our whanau."

There are 17 staff members, including part-time and relieving teachers.