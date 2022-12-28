Expert urges Kiwis to test for Covid before travelling for holidays this summer. Photo / Alex Burton

There are 32,010 new cases of Covid-19 in the community and a child under 10 has died with the virus, reports the Ministry of Health.

The ministry also reported a further 78 deaths, including the child, related to the virus for the period between December 19 and Christmas Day.

As of midnight on Sunday, 413 people were in hospital with the virus, including 15 in intensive care.

Of today’s reported deaths, four were from Northland, 23 were from Auckland region, eight were from Waikato, 11 were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, three were from Hawke’s Bay, one was from Taranaki, seven were from MidCentral, two were from Whanganui, six were from Wellington region, one was from Nelson Marlborough, nine were from Canterbury, two were from Southern.

Six were in their 50s, six were in their 60s, 15 were in their 70s, 30 were in their 80s and 20 were aged over 90. Of these people, 40 were women and 37 were men.

Of the community cases reported today, 9660 were reinfections.

The seven-day rolling average for new community cases recorded each day has decreased to 4,565.

The ministry’s weekly update, usually scheduled for Monday, comes after Kiwis scattered across the country mixing and mingling at barbecues and Christmas festivities and is ahead of this weekend’s New Year’s celebrations.

Covid-19 cases have declined markedly over the holiday period but an expert believes this may be partly due to under-reporting, rather than people not getting sick.

Reported case numbers began falling a few weeks ago and University of Auckland senior lecturer Dr David Welch told the Herald there had been a “really rapid drop-off” since then.

“Although we may well be past the peak now, I think a lot of people just aren’t reporting.”

Welch said it was hard to rely on case data at this time of year, and hospitalisation numbers would reveal if New Zealand was past the peak.

“If people need to go to the hospital, they go to the hospital, whether it’s a holiday or not.”

On Christmas Day, 2150 cases of Covid-19 were reported while 427 people were in hospital with the virus, including 15 in intensive care.

In its weekly Covid update last Monday, the ministry reported 42,740 new cases of Covid in the community had been recorded for the week prior, 12,809 of these were reinfections.

A further 64 deaths were also reported.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases had increased to 6099 and the seven-day rolling average of deaths attributed to Covid had also increased to four.

While the holidays are a time many meet up with relatives and friends, and enjoy large events, Welch told the Herald it didn’t necessarily mean infections would increase.

“There is a lot of socialising going on, but there’s a lot less of that sort of day-to-day contact that people have in schools or workplaces or that sort of thing. And it’s pretty good weather around the country, people have got their windows and doors open and are spending their time outside.”

However, Welch said one thing to be concerned about was older family members who may be prone to more serious illness.

“We may see a reduction in cases but maybe a pick-up in cases in older age groups, which could lead to higher hospitalisations as well.”

His message to Kiwis was to test before travelling, even if you do not have any symptoms.

The next update of Covid-19 case numbers from the Ministry of Health will be on January 4, 2023.



