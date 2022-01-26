January 27 2022 PM Jacinda Ardern said that although Omicron could be a milder illness for some people, the Government was expecting many more cases and that would put pressure on the health system.

BestStart Daycare has confirmed a child at their Pukuatua St daycare in Rotorua has tested positive for Covid-19.

BestStart Deputy Chief Executive Fiona Hughes said there was a case, and that it was a child.

The centre was closed on Monday and remained closed.

"The child was infectious from the 17th to the 19th and there are 90 children there and 20 staff," Hughes said.

BestStart was awaiting advice from the District Health Board.

The Lakes District Health Board told the Rotorua Daily Post it was not aware of the case.

The confirmation comes after yesterday's confirmed case at BestStart Pyes Pa in Tauranga.

The case was at the childcare centre on January 19 and was likely infectious at the time, the Ministry of Health reported in a statement yesterday.

"All people present at the childhood centre at the time are being treated as close contacts, being asked to isolate, and get tested immediately," the statement said.

Despite the case, BestStart Pukuatua was not reported as a location of interest.

Toi Te Ora Public Health's medical officer of health Dr Jim Miller said there were "a number of criteria" to determine whether an exposure event required a location of interest label.

Toi Te Ora medical officer of health Dr. Jim Miller said there are numerous factors considered when a place is made a location of interest. Photo / supplied

These included the amount of time the infected person spent there, any mask wearing or personal protective equipment in place, the nature of the location, and whether social distancing was observed.

These factors "determine whether there has been exposure risk and what sort of exposure people will have had at the location", he said.

He said there were two key reasons for naming an event as a location of interest - "if we cannot identify all people exposed at the location or if there are a large number of casual contacts.

"If we can identify all people at risk at a place, then it does not become a listed location of interest.

"For example, a daycare may be able to identify and contact all attenders."

Meanwhile the Te Purū Cafe & Bar at the Jet Park Hotel in Rotorua was visited by an infected person on January 19 between 7.45pm and 8.15pm.

People at the location during this time must also self-isolate and get tested.