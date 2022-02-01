Focus Live: Deputy PM Grant Robertson gives Covid-19 update

Kiwi journalist Charlotte Bellis - stranded and pregnant in Afghanistan - has been offered an MIQ voucher today, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says.

Robertson said the place for Bellis, and flight arrangements alongside it, had been communicated to her today.

"There is a place in MIQ for Miss Bellis and I urge her to take it up," Robertson said at today's post-Cabinet press conference.

Robertson said he could not comment on the situations of the dozens of other pregnant women who had been turned down.

MBIE officials had worked hard to make good decisions, they continually communicated with people who applied, as with Bellis' case, and there was now a place for her, he said.

"Really difficult decisions on a daily basis" had to be made through the Covid response, Robertson said.

Robertson also said this afternoon that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will on Thursday announce New Zealand's plans to reconnect to the world.

Today, Cabinet met to discuss the Omicron response.

While the country was in the early stages, twice before New Zealand had proven it had the right plan to get through, he said.

In the last week had been a 24 per cent increase in people getting boosted and 67 per cent of those eligible were now boosted.

The Government was preparing to move to phase 2 of the Omicron plan and integrating RATs and the "test to work" programme.

And the Government says it has ordered enough new rapid antigen test kits (RATS) to get the country through any looming Omicron outbreak.

Robertson also told media today that a vaccine update will be given tomorrow.

On RATs, Robertson there was assurance from at least one supplier that orders had not been taken over by the Government.

Robertson RATs would be focused on situations where contacts needed to go to work. As they moved through the process, RATs would have wider application.

On when the general public would access them, Robertson said "that would come with time".

In other countries where supply had not been prioritised to certain areas there had been "major issues", he said.

He said ministers were working through agencies about how to work closely with Māori health providers on the Omicron response.

Earlier report:

Some of the next steps in the Government's response to the Omicron outbreak are expected to be revealed this afternoon at the Beehive.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will speak after controversies emerged over rapid antigen kits (RATs) and pregnant, stranded journalist Charlotte Bellis.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended Cabinet by remote technology after being deemed a close contact of a Covid-19 case and told to isolate till the end of the day.

A possible reopening plan for international borders was expected to be discussed in Cabinet, after 126 new community Covid-19 cases were reported nationwide.

Four days before Christmas, the phased border reopening was postponed, with Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins saying it would be pushed out to the end of February.

The arrival of the relatively mild but highly infectious Omicron strain disrupted earlier reopening plans.

Opposition parties in recent weeks have attacked the government over a perceived dearth of RAT kits, and authorities have been under pressure to secure more of the tests.

Some businesses have accused the Government of effectively seizing rapid test kits destined for the private sector but the Government has rejected these claims.

People wearing face masks in Auckland's CBD. Photo / Alex Burton

Today's Cabinet meeting also comes after the Herald revealed new plans were underway to secure various rapid tests for critical workers such as freight truck drivers.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Bellis' lawyer claimed Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins breached the journalist's privacy by sharing personal details in a statement.

Bellis is pregnant and in Afghanistan, where she and her Belgian partner have been seeking to return to New Zealand for the birth through an emergency MIQ spot.

Yesterday, Hipkins issued a statement disputing many of Bellis' claims around her applications.

He said officials told Bellis to reapply with a shorter travel timeframe and under another category that meant there was serious risk to their safety in Afghanistan, Hipkins said.

Lawyer Tudor Clee said Hipkins breached Bellis' privacy by sharing details the expectant mum had not consented to being made public.

Act Party leader David Seymour called on the minister to apologise.

"It's entirely unacceptable for a minister of the Crown to release private details without permission, especially when they're wrong, just to save face," Seymour said.

National Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop said Hipkins was "gaslighting" Bellis.

It was not immediately clear if Cabinet would make any changes to MIQ, which has been another major topic of debate lately.

Scrapping MIQ for overseas arrivals during an Omicron surge would free up resources badly needed elsewhere, according to a report from Auckland DHBs.

Robertson is expected to start a press conference at about 4pm.