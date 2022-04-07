The Dunedin City Council has begun moves towards trespassing anti-mandate protesters who are occupying the Octagon. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

A worker was kicked in the leg while trying to remove a portaloo from the Octagon anti-mandate protest in Dunedin yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the worker went to uplift the toilet at 8am after the contract was cancelled.

A female protester did not want it removed and started to abuse the worker.

A young boy then came out and kicked the worker in the leg before retreating back into a tent.

Police are still investigating and are yet to speak to the boy or the protester.