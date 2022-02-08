Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Being immunocompromised during a pandemic

6 minutes to read
Leukemia survivor Oscar Bisman and his dad Gavin in 2021. Photo / Supplied

Leukemia survivor Oscar Bisman and his dad Gavin in 2021. Photo / Supplied

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist

Pāpāmoa dad Gavin Bisman admits he was nervous about sending his 6-year-old son Oscar to school.

Bisman has more reasons than most parents to worry. Oscar was diagnosed with leukemia in early 2020 and has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.