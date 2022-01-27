Omicron is continuing to creep into the community with 34 new cases of the highly-infectious variant reported today. Video / NZ Herald

The Ballantynes Department Store in central Christchurch has temporarily closed its doors out of caution due to Covid-19.

A spokesperson said although the store is not currently a location of interest, they have decided to close the physical store for three days as well as cancel the in-store availability of The Sale, which will now be online.

"Thank you for your continued support and understanding during this time," they said.

"If you were planning on visiting us instore to shop The Sale, we are now exclusively running this online, ending on Sunday, January 30. Phone orders will also be available during store hours on 0800 656 400."

Chairperson of the Christchurch Central Business Association Annabel Turley said she has been inundated with calls for worried business owners following Ballantynes announcement.

"A lot of them said it feels like lockdown yet again and there's no light at the end of the tunnel.

"All of the office workers are working from home so everywhere is open but with no customers," she said.

Turley said they are concerned about the negative impact it will have on people's confidence in the city.

"I think, for a lot of the concerned business owners who rely on everyone working together and being open, they are just really worried about the negative impact it will have."

And there are two new locations of interest in Christchurch following the announcement of four cases in Cantebury yesterday.

Both locations are at the Ferry Rd Pharmacy in Waltham on January 24 (3.30-4.00pm) and 27 (8.45am-8.55am).

The pharmacy is not linked to a suspected Omicron case at this stage.

People who were at the pharmacy during those exposure times are told to monitor their health for 10 days after being exposed.