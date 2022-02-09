Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: 204 new community cases, 46 at the border; 1200 isolating at home in Auckland region. Video / NZ Herald

As Covid-19 continues to spread across the country, Auckland remains the epicentre with over 1400 active cases across the region's three DHBs.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced there were 204 new community cases of Covid-19.

Community cases were reported in Northland (8), Auckland (135), Waikato (35), Lakes (2), Bay of Plenty (11), Taranaki (1), MidCentral (2), Wellington (3), Hutt Valley (3), Nelson Marlborough (1) and Canterbury (3).

People out and about in Auckland's CBD wear face masks, but 1218 people in the region are isolating at home. Photo / Dean Purcell

However, New Zealand's largest city remains the epicentre.

Of the eight cases in Northland, five are in Kerikeri, three in Whangārei and all cases were investigated to determine any possible links to previously confirmed cases.

Of the 35 new cases in Waikato today, 22 are in Hamilton, five in Cambridge, two in Ōhaupō, one in Taupiri, and one in Morrinsville.

There are two new cases in the Lakes DHB area – one in Rotorua and one in Taupō. Both these Lakes cases have links to previously reported cases.

Eight of the Bay of Plenty cases are linked to previously reported cases, with the remaining three still under investigation.

There is also one new case in New Plymouth which public health staff are working to link to existing cases.

There are two new cases in Palmerston North, who are both household contacts of existing cases.

Of the six new cases in Wellington, three are in Porirua and being investigated for any potential links to previously confirmed cases.

The other three cases are in Hutt Valley and all are household contacts of existing cases.

Anti-mandate protesters clash with police during their occupation at Parliament in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There is also one new case in Nelson-Marlborough today, which is linked to a previously reported case.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters spent a second day camped outside Parliament calling for an end to vaccine mandates.

While most of the day was peaceful, there were reports of members of the public being abused by protesters, including a 17-year-old girl who had eggs hurled at her because she was wearing a mask.

Three people were also arrested after a small group attempted to breach gates set up on the Parliamentary forecourt as a barrier to the main buildings.

Overall, across all ethnicities, 96 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, 94 per cent have received two, and 53 per cent of those due have had their booster.

On paediatric vaccines, 43 per cent of eligible children aged 5-11 have received their first dose of vaccine.